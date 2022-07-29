Wharton Tiger Sharks place second at state

The Wharton Tiger Sharks season ended with the second-best relay team in Texas.
The 8-year-old relay team of Landry and Sawyer Watts, Blair Kirby, and Henley Matula made waves at the Texas Amateur Athletic Federation State Championship in Corpus Christi this past weekend.
In the 100-meter freestyle relay, the girls had a time of 1:28.27, nearly two full seconds faster than third place, earning a silver medal.
“I am so proud I’m speechless, the girls have worked so hard all summer, and have had so many early mornings,” Wharton Tiger Sharks coach Valerie Grigar said. “There was a mental challenge at this meet because they had to swim the event a second time after there was a false start, but they ended up being able to pull it off and get second again to become the undeniable state silver medalists. No words can describe how proud I am of them.”
Of the 15 teams that swam in the event, they were one of just two teams with a time faster than 1:30. The quartet missed out on a first-place finish by a little more than two seconds.
The relay team in the 100-yard medley was eighth out of 10 teams with a time of 2:01.30.
Matula also competed in two events as a solo swimmer taking part in the 25-yard freestyle and the 25-yard breaststroke. As a solo swimmer, her highest swim was in the freestyle placing 14th out of 29 swimmers with a time of 21.39.
Grigar was happy with what she saw from the four throughout this swim season.
“I was most impressed with their ability to overcome challenges this season. Whether it was goggles falling off or having to reswim a race, these girls pushed through and came out on top,” Grigar said. “No matter how hard things got, they made sure to just have fun racing and do their best. They knew what they had to do to get to the top, and they did it. Now they have qualified for the national swim meet, the State Games of America, and it’s all because of their strong will to win and work for it.”
The girls will have the chance to swim the freestyle relay at the national meet in 2023.
