Wharton Tiger Sharks place second at state

After finishing second in the state, Henley Matula, Blair Kirby and Landry and Sawyer Watts and coach Valerie Grigar share a smile after a tough race this past weekend in Corpus Christi at the state meet.

 Courtesy photo

The Wharton Tiger Sharks season ended with the second-best relay team in Texas.

The 8-year-old relay team of Landry and Sawyer Watts, Blair Kirby, and Henley Matula made waves at the Texas Amateur Athletic Federation State Championship in Corpus Christi this past weekend.

