Wharton County sent a number of athletes to college this past season, but in softball, no one had a better freshmen year than Boling’s Allie Floyd.
The former Lady Bulldog this past season pitched for Louisiana Tech University and didn’t just play a few games here and there, she was a key member of the pitching staff and was named the Conference USA Freshman of the Year.
A season ago as a senior for Boling Floyd was named District 24 Pitcher of the Year. She pretty much picked up where she left off, from dominating batters in high school to pitching nearly 100 innings for Louisiana Tech this year. Overall, she finished her freshmen year 2.81 ERA in 99.2, earning seven wins and three saves. Her freshmen year honors also included receiving National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-Mideast Region honors, one of only two Louisiana Tech players to earn recognition. The former Boling standout spent some time talking with the Journal-Spectator about her first season in college, below is a question-and-answer interview with her.
Journal-Spectator: First off congrats on your first season in college! By the looks of it, you had a pretty successful season, C-USA Freshman of the Year, is a pretty big deal, what did you think about your first year?
Floyd: Thank you! My freshman year was definitely one to remember. My teammates and coaches helped put me in a position to be successful every time I stepped inside the circle and none of it would have been possible without them.
Journal-Spectator: You got to pitch against Texas A&M, LSU, and BYU, to name a few, but what was your welcome-to-college softball moment? Was it a game, play, or moment?
Floyd: My “welcome to college moment” was my first fall series against Arkansas, the reigning SEC champs. I had no preconceived notions of what my role would be. I just wanted to compete and help my team. With that being said I started or came in for relief in all three games. Not to mention, we played at their home field Bogle Park, which is one of the best in the SEC. It was truly a take the training wheels off moment or like being pushed into the deep end of the pool on your first day of swimming lessons.
Journal-Spectator: What was your favorite moment from this past season? What stands out the most and why?
Floyd: My favorite moment this season was playing the Aggies at Davis Diamond in College Station. I got to play in front of all my family and friends, I even had some of my high school teammates and elementary school teachers make the trip. My boss from my summer job even came along with one of my coworkers who attends Texas A&M. This first year, even though we had three Texas teams in Conference USA, College Station was the closest that we got to play to home. What stood out the most was seeing all the support that I had in the stands; it was a little homecoming of sorts.
Journal-Spectator: What was the biggest difference from high school to college softball?
Floyd: The difference from high school to college softball is very drastic to say the least. They are meant to accomplish two different things, in high school I got to play with girls I grew up with and I got to represent my school as well as play one year of softball with my sister. In college, the practices, weightlifting, and the game are so technically advanced, and data driven to be sure we perform at our best. They are able to dissect every facet of the game in order to put us in a spot to be successful and perform to the best of our ability. The time commitment is another thing that differentiates the two also. So many different things require my time and attention for team functions, and I have classes too.
Journal-Spectator: After a year as a college athlete, what advice would you give to fellow high school athletes thinking about playing a sport in college?
Floyd: My advice for high school athletes thinking about playing a sport in college is to be working on their mental game now. Of course, whatever sport they play takes the physical ability to perform well, but the mental aspect of preparation is equally important too. Don’t take practice for granted, somewhere somebody is working hard when you’re taking plays off and they will have the advantage over you in terms of preparation. Also, work on being the kind of teammate you want to have on your team, prepare as if you’re starting that day and cheer for those who are in the game.
