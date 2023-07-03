Wharton County sent a number of athletes to college this past season, but in softball, no one had a better freshmen year than Boling’s Allie Floyd.

The former Lady Bulldog this past season pitched for Louisiana Tech University and didn’t just play a few games here and there, she was a key member of the pitching staff and was named the Conference USA Freshman of the Year.

