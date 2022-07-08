East Bernard juniors fall in sectionals

The East Bernard juniors won’t be advancing to the state tournament this year, after back-to-back losses in sectionals.
The junior softball team was the only softball team in the county to advance to sectionals, but their run came to an end in Falls City on Wednesday. East Bernard played two tight games against Shiner and Goliad, losing both by a total of four runs.
Against Goliad, East Bernard was down 11-4 late. The junior girls launched a late seventh-inning rally, but it was too many runs to overcome.
Mckenzie Dolejsi led off the inning with a double and Morgan Crane was hit with a pitch putting two runners on the bases with no outs. Kylie Zarate doubled them both home to make it an 11-6 game. East Bernard took advantage of a couple of errors to score two more runs before Goliad closed out the game. In the game Dolejsi, Zarate and Reslyn Matula led the team with two hits.
The juniors made sectionals posting wins over El Campo scoring 37 runs in the short two-game series. The junior all-stars this season were Keriann Bosse, Morgan Crane, Mckenzie Dolejsi, Hazel East, Reslyn Matula, Layla Moreno, Mireya Ortiz, Iliana Robles, Claire Viktorin, Isabella Wenglar, and Kylie Zarate. They were coached by Paul Garcia and managed by Danny Crane.
El Campo’s 12U baseball team is the only remaining Little League team in the county still playing. They are playing for the sectional championship in Rosenberg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.