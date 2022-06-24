The Boling Bulldogs this past season came close to winning a second straight district baseball title but finished one game behind Danbury, earning second place.
Following the season, the District 24-3A coaches awarded the Bulldogs five top awards. Bulldog junior shortstop Trenton Jones earned one of the district’s highest honors and was named the Defensive MVP.
“His stats are good both offensively and defensively. He is one of (the) main leaders on our team,” Boling coach Brent Tritschler said. “He is by far the best shortstop in the district. He has a great range, great arm and can make a number of plays that a lot of kids would not be able to play. He made several plays throughout the course of district that kept our opponents from scoring runs, especially with two outs.”
Jones in the batters’ box led the team in nearly every offensive category. The right-handed slugger had a .378 batting average, eight extra-base hits and 12 RBIs. His 1.122 on-base plus slugging, 283 points higher than the next closet on the team. Jones drove in two runs five times in district.
“Offensively he can hit it hard any at-bat. He was and will definitely be our three-hole hitter next year,” Tritschler said.
Boling senior outfielders Lance Kocian and Brayden Bialas, junior pitcher Hayden Albert and junior second baseman Jaxson Urbanek earned first-team honors.
Albert was dominant this past season and came one vote away from earning Pitcher of The Year, Tritschler said. The right-handed power pitcher had an ERA under one in district (.840), allowing five runs in 41.2 innings of work. His best outing came against East Bernard at home, giving up two hits in 8.1 innings. Albert stuck out 63 batters to go with 12 walks.
“Hayden got beat out of Pitcher of the Year by one vote to Kadin Munson for Danbury. By far, these two guys were the best pitchers in our district. Hayden definitely had dominant stuff in district (with five),” Tritschler said. “Hayden does a good job of competing on the mound and the little things do not bother him. He is (always ready) for the next pitch. I am excited for him and his senior season next year. He will lead our pitching staff in 2023.”
Kocian, who’ll be pitching for Texas A&M Kingsville next year, had a great final season at the plate for Bulldogs.
“Lance settled into the (five hole) in the batting order and did a fantastic job. Lance was also very good on the base paths. He had multiple games with multiple hits and came through several times in district play and in the playoffs,” Tritschler said.
Kocian had a .333 batting average and stole seven bases, the second-most on the team while scoring 10 runs.
Bialas was a jack of all trades for Boling getting used all over the field. At the plate, he had five hits and scored 10 runs for the Bulldogs. His best game came against Brazos at home getting two singles and scoring three runs.
“(Bialas) is a very unselfish player and he is all about what he can do for the team. He made us very good by being able to move him around and play multiple positions based on his baseball knowledge,” Tritschler said. “He is a very smart baseball player. He had some very clutch hits in certain situations in our district games and in the playoffs. We will very much miss Brayden next year.”
Speedster Urbanek played a solid second base and lead the team with 15 stolen bases and had a .310 batting average. He stole three bases four times during district. Urbanek started the year at centerfield, but was moved to second to make the team defense better, Tritschler said.
“He has baseball savvy and a lot of it. He is good no matter where you play him at in the field,” Tritschler said. “He was and will be our leadoff next year for that reason. If he gets on, he will get an extra-base or two from taking an extra bag. He will out-hustle anyone on the basepaths and had 31 stolen bases on the season. His goal is 50 stolen bases his senior season.”
Rounding out the Bulldogs awards were senior Kade Sweat and sophomores Kyler Sweat and Ty Rolf who earned second-team recognition.
Kade reached base 19 times during district and scored eight runs. Kyler had a .326 on-base percentage and drove in eight Bulldogs. Rolf had a .300 batting average and scored 15 runs.
Bulldog freshman Jerrick Garcia received an honorable mention.
Boling finished the season 19-10, beating New Waverly in the first round of the playoffs, before falling to Diboll who made it to the state tournament.
