The Wharton Tigers (10-9, 1-3) lost a lead late, falling 11-3 to the Sealy Tigers on the road Friday night.
Wharton led for most of the night, but back-to-back five-run innings in the fifth and sixth kept them from their second district win.
Wharton had eight hits, three coming from junior Ryan Cruz. Once Sealy got going, they couldn’t be slowed, grabbing 14 hits.
Leading 3-1, Sealy started the bottom of the fifth inning with the first two batters reaching base. A double and an error sent Sealy ahead. Sealy’s offense continued with two more singles to load the bases. Sealy hit a grounder to Wharton junior Sammie Mendez who threw home to Ryan Mendiola for the first out of the inning. Wharton induced a pop fly, but an error allowed two more runs to score to make it 6-3.
Sealy added another five-run inning in the bottom of the sixth to give them a comfortable lead.
Wharton went through three pitchers in the final two innings as they tried to slow Sealy.
Wharton in the top of the sixth and seven innings got two base runners on in each inning, but strikeouts ended their scoring threats.
Trailing 1-0, a two-out triple from Cruz in the top of the second inning tied the game. Wharton added another run in the top of the third. The inning started with a double from junior Jayrod Jackson and a single from Mendez. Mendiola brought home Jackson with a sacrifice fly. Wharton’s final score came in the top of the fourth inning. A one-out single from senior Robert Rodriguez brought home sophomore Kendon Mayberry who doubled to lead off the fourth.
The Tigers are tied with the El Campo Ricebirds for fourth place in District 24.
Wharton and El Campo played Tuesday night at Legacy Field to close the first leg of district play.
The Tigers will be off this Friday with a bye week.
The Wharton Lady Tigers didn’t play Friday night with a district open date.
Boling
Boling softball and baseball both beat Hitchcock on the road Friday night.
Bulldog juniors Jaxson Urbanek and Trenton Jones both had two hits helping Boling beat Hitchcock 6-1.
The Lady Bulldog offense scored early and often, blasting past Hitchcock 20-1 in four innings. Freshman Kamryn Mears and Allie Floyd churned out three hits each.
Boling softball and baseball takes on Danbury at home Friday night.
