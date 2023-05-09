After a commanding pitching performance from senior Hayden Albert in game one, the Boling Bulldogs needed their offense to step up in game two, and they did.
The Bulldogs came from behind, in a back-and-forth game, to grab the 8-7 win over the Tarkington Longhorns at Cy Springs High School, completing the Friday night sweep in bi-district playoffs.
“We just kept fighting in the last game,” Bulldog coach Brent Tritschler said. “We were up, then they were up and then finally we put it on them in the end and we shut the door on them in the end, our kids just kept fighting.”
“We never quit. Our motto is, it takes more than one run to beat us,” Albert said. “They got five in that one inning (in the second game), but we just didn’t give up.”
Boling jumped out to lead first, going ahead 4-0 in the top of the second inning Friday night. Tarkington had a tough time getting going, but their offense put hits together in the bottom of the fourth to score five runs and they added a sixth run in the following inning to jump in front 6-4, with two innings left to play.
After a quick two outs, Boling junior Adrian Alvarez singled to get a runner on base. Bulldog senior Roderick Brooks hit a hard grounder to third, but the fielder bobbled the ball. Instead of not trying to get the speedy Brooks, he fired the ball to first, but the quick throw sailed into the outfield. The error allowed Alvarez to score and Brooks to make it to third. Trailing one run, Tarkington got the Bulldogs to line out to end the inning and the Boling threat.
Despite cutting the deficit to one run, Tarkington grabbed the run back in the bottom half of the inning.
Down two runs, again, Boling wasted no time getting its offense going with junior Ty Rolf singling to lead off the inning. Boling senior Trenton Jones followed, knocking the ball to the left field wall for a double, scoring Rolf. Albert came through with a single, putting runners on the corners with no outs, trailing 7-6.
Tarkington induced a grounder, and they cut Boling down at the plate as they tried to tie the game. With one out and two on, junior Kyler Sweat drew a walk to load the bases.
Rather than try a squeeze, or anything else, Tritschler opted to let junior Derek Hippler tie or win the game.
“We had really good at-bats in the first two at-bats and I made the decision to let it play out and I made the right decision on that,” Tritschler said.
On a 2-2 count, Hippler came through singling to left field, bringing home two runs to pull back in front of Tarkington.
“I really wasn’t thinking about it. I really wasn’t,” Hippler said. “I was just taking a deep breath after every pitch and I was resetting my mind.”
The Longhorn pitcher battled back getting two swinging strikeouts to end the inning, but the damage had been done, scoring three times.
In the bottom of the seventh, Bulldog senior pitcher Jaxson Urbanek put down the Longhorns in order, to finish off the sweep. Urbanek came in to finish the final three innings, allowing one run on three hits with three strikeouts.
Albert gave Boling seven strong innings, in the first game, allowing one hit and one unearned run, while striking out seven Longhorns. Boling in the bottom of the fourth took the lead, scoring two runs with Hippler and Sweat getting RBIs.
Jones in the two-game series led the team with three hits, two going for doubles.
The Bulldogs will play the Woodville Eagles in a three-game series at Navasota High School. Game one Thursday at 7 p.m., game two on Friday at 7 p.m., and if needed, game three Saturday at 1 p.m.
The Eagles finished second in District 21 and they beat the Anahuac Panthers 5-0 in a one-game playoff in the bi-district round. Woodville went three rounds deep last season. Woodville’s Cole Standley, a senior outfielder and pitcher, is a returning all-state honorable mention.
This will be the third year in a row, the Bulldogs have made it to the second round of the playoffs.
