Tigers blank Yates for second win

The Wharton Tigers won their second game in a row Friday night, shutting out the Yates Lions 29-0 on the road.
“Our defense played great and we ran the ball well,” coach Alvin Dotson II said after the game.
Star running back Raymond Hudson only played the first half but still managed to rack up 120 yards on 14 carries, scoring two touchdowns. Dotson said he held him out of the second half because the Tigers had a comfortable lead by then.
“We have a big game coming up next week (against El Campo) and we want him to be good for the game,” Dotson said.
Rashawn Hood had eight carries for 64 yards for the Tigers.
“We tried to get Rashawn more carries,” Dotson said.
Quarterback Ryan Mendiola completed one of three passes for 10 yards.
Defensively, Jacorious Wiley scampered 48 yards on a turnover for a touchdown. George Woods had seven tackles, one sack, and a tackle for a loss for the Tigers.
“I’m very proud of the way our defense played,” Dotson said.
The win puts Wharton at 2-1 on the season. They beat Worthing at home last week in a last second thriller, 33-29. They opened the season with a 34-6 loss to Washington. Next Friday the Tigers travel to cross-county rival El Campo.
