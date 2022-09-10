Tigers blank Yates for second win

Wharton running back Raymond Hudson eyes an opening during last week’s game at home against Worthing. This week at Yates, Hudson played the first half of the game and ran up 120 yards on 14 carries, scoring two touchdowns.

 Joe Southern

The Wharton Tigers won their second game in a row Friday night, shutting out the Yates Lions 29-0 on the road.

“Our defense played great and we ran the ball well,” coach Alvin Dotson II said after the game.

