Defense

East Bernard junior OJ Thomas knocks a pass away from a Boling player during a seven-on-seven game earlier this season.

 WJ-S Photo by Joshua Reese

The East Bernard Brahma seven-on-seven team will be looking to regain their title as a top team in Texas at the state championship in College Station starting on Thursday.

The Brahmas who won the state championship two seasons ago, will compete in the Division III field Thursday afternoon.

