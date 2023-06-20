The East Bernard Brahma seven-on-seven team will be looking to regain their title as a top team in Texas at the state championship in College Station starting on Thursday.
The Brahmas who won the state championship two seasons ago, will compete in the Division III field Thursday afternoon.
East Bernard will see Goldwaite, Hearne and Millsap, in the Pool H competition. The top two teams will move to the championship bracket on Friday, while the bottom two will play in the consolation bracket.
Goldwaite and Hearne are 2A schools and Millsap is a fellow 3A school. East Bernard in state-tournament qualifiers this season is a perfect 7-0. The Brahmas have outscored teams 198 to 78, averaging nearly 30 points a game. Only one of the seven teams has scored more than once on the Brahmas’ defense.
Also competing in Division III Tidehaven, Ganado, Brazos and Lexington. Hitchcock also made state but will compete in Division II against 4A schools.
No other Wharton County team made the seven-on-seven tournament this year.
The Brahmas went 2-2 at the state tournament last season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.