The East Bernard Brahmarettes are one win away from returning to the regional semi-finals for the second straight season after beating the New Waverly Lady Bulldogs 11-1 at Waller High School Thursday night.
The Brahmarettes took advantage of several Lady Bulldog errors and got a strong pitching performance from junior Lexie Warncke, who allowed one hit across seven innings of work.
Warncke retired the first nine batters in order and in the top of the fourth inning, East Bernard’s offense got to work.
Back-to-back errors by New Waverly started the inning putting junior Bailey Leopold and Warncke on base. Brahmarette sophomore Morgan Gasch followed with a fly ball but was misplayed allowing Leopold and Warncke to score. Gasch came home on a fourth straight error in the inning off a hard hit to the shortstop by senior Jolie Peloquin.
New Waverly trailing 3-0, put pressure on the Brahmarettes in the bottom half of the inning. After retiring 10 straight batters, New Waverly got a one-out single. An error allowed a second Lady Bulldog to reach base. With two on and one out, Warncke induced two pop-ups to end the inning.
East Bernard added two more runs in the fifth inning and a sixth run explosion in the seventh to close the game.
Leopold led the team with three RBIs on a triple in the seventh.
Warncke allowed one run in the top of the sixth and struck out 10 Lady Bulldogs.
