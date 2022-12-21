The Wharton Runnin’ Tigers (9-8) are on a winning streak after beating the West Columbia Roughnecks 86-50 on the road Monday night.
“In our past two games, our offensive spacing has gotten a lot better,” first-year Runnin’ Tigers coach Xavier Jackson said. “We are in the correct spots to make open shots versus the zone defense which opponents prefer to run against us. Our help side defense is getting a little bit better as well.”
Behind a big night from five Runnin’ Tigers, they quickly raced out in front of the Roughnecks. Wharton seniors Edward Sanders, Raymond Hudson III, Kameron Mitchell and Willie Spencer, and junior Angell Gaona all finished in double-digit scoring combining for 67 points.
Gaona and Spencer both hurt the Roughnecks from the outside connecting on six threes combined.
Gaona was the only Wharton player with a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds, he also had two steals and two blocks.
Riding a four-game losing streak, Wharton turned the tides with a tough two-point win over Victoria East Titans Friday night at home.
Seemingly every game the Runnin’ Tigers are getting a different person stepping up.
In the win over the Titans, Wharton junior Jakorian Baldridge came up big with 16 points, eight steals, two rebounds and one block.
Overall Jackson has been happy with how the basketball program has done so far this season.
“We are very happy with the pace of play from all of our teams in the boys’ basketball program. This is one of the most difficult scheduled seasons our Wharton community has had in a long time where a third of our games are against 6A and 5A schools,” Jackson said. “We are teaching a lot of basketball and our players are becoming students of the game.”
Wharton will be off the rest of the week and won’t be back on the court until next Tuesday in the Brazoswood tournament with games against tough 6A teams in New Braunfels and Tomball.
District play will open on New Year’s Eve on the road against the Navasota Rattlers at 2 p.m.
