The Wharton Runnin’ Tigers (9-8) are on a winning streak after beating the West Columbia Roughnecks 86-50 on the road Monday night.

“In our past two games, our offensive spacing has gotten a lot better,” first-year Runnin’ Tigers coach Xavier Jackson said. “We are in the correct spots to make open shots versus the zone defense which opponents prefer to run against us. Our help side defense is getting a little bit better as well.”

