The Boling Bulldogs overcame six errors to beat the Brazos Cougars 8-4 Monday night in Wallis.
The Bulldogs trailed most of the night. Boling picked up five runs in the sixth inning to help come from behind and grab the win.
Down one run, the Bulldogs put pressure on Brazos in the sixth with two base runners and one out. Back-to-back errors by Brazos allowed Boling to tie the game and pull ahead.
Boling senior Lance Kocian followed with a single to put two runners on again. However, a third error in the inning on a fielders’ choice allowed two more runs to score making it an 8-4 game.
Brazos came back with a pop-out and a strikeout to end the inning, limiting the damage.
The Cougars threatened in the bottom of the seventh getting two base runners on. With two outs and runners on the corners, Boling junior Jaxson Urbanek induced a swinging strikeout to end the game.
Urbanek pitched the final four innings allowing one hit and struck out three batters to earn the win.
Brazos freshman Grant Marvin was on base three times, with a hit and two walks.
Urbanek, Kocian and junior Trenton Jones all had three hits, leading Boling.
The win allows Boling a chance at a share of the district title. Boling trails first place Danbury as the second leg of district starts. Brazos and Van Vleck have four wins, both fighting for the final playoff spot.
Area baseball
The Wharton Tigers grabbed their second win of district beating the Brookshire Royal Falcons 19-6 at home Monday night. Tiger sophomore Kendon Mayberry was 2-2 with two doubles and drove in four Tigers. Senior Ryan Guzman and junior Jaden Compian had two hits. Junior Dadrian Jasso earned the win, pitching 3.2 innings allowing one hit and no runs, striking out four and walking two.
The East Bernard Brahmas took down the Hempstead Bobcats 18-2 at home Monday night. Brahma senior Eric Bradicich went 3-3 with two triples driving in four Brahmas. Seniors Dallas Novicke and Luke Minks, and junior Weston Swoboda and sophomore Cannon Goudeau had two hits. Minks earned the win throwing five innings, allowing one hit, two unearned runs and eight strikeouts.
Softball
It took an extra inning but the Boling Lady Bulldogs beat the Brazos Cougarettes 7-6 Tuesday on the road. Lady Bulldog junior Kenna Gibson with the bases loaded and two outs, stole home to give Boling the lead. Gibson led the Lady Bulldogs with three hits and three RBIs. Boling senior Allie Floyd earned the win pitching the final four innings allowing two hits, one run and struck out eight.
The East Bernard Brahmarettes beat the Hempstead Lady Bobcats 12-1 at home Monday night. East Bernard junior Lexie Warncke earned the win throwing five innings allowing one hit, one unearned run and 10 strikeouts. She and senior Jolie Peloquin had three hits and combined for six RBIs.
The Wharton Lady Tigers defeated the Brookshire Royal Lady Falcons 22-2 at home Monday night. Wharton junior Bethany Gomez led the team with three hits, including one home run and four RBIs. The Lady Tigers in the game had three other home runs from sophomore Zoey Johnson and juniors Maidson Hernandez and MaCayla Jackson.
