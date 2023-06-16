Mean Face

Now graduated Boling senior Madison Malone gets ready to go in for a layup in the Lady Bulldogs first round playoff match up. Malone will be playing college basketball at Texas Lutheran University this upcoming season.

 J-S File Photo

Like with the boys’ basketball players in Wharton County, there were also several standout girl hoopers, one who’ll even be playing in college next season.

This column will be dedicated to building the Wharton County girls’ basketball super team, the Wharton Lady Kats if you will.

