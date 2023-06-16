Like with the boys’ basketball players in Wharton County, there were also several standout girl hoopers, one who’ll even be playing in college next season.
This column will be dedicated to building the Wharton County girls’ basketball super team, the Wharton Lady Kats if you will.
Rules for this hypothetical super team: one player from each school has to be represented and the team will consist of one coach, five starters and three bench players. This super team will look a little funky and filled with more bigs, a super-sized three-big-man lineup.
STARTERS
Post - Madison Malone (senior, Boling), in my opinion, she was best girls hooper in the county, second only to El Campo’s Oliver Miles on the boys side this past season. She was good last year, but really came into her own this season and was a monster on the glass and near unstoppable in the paint. She’ll be playing basketball at Texas Lutheran, this upcoming season.
Malone was the district MVP and was named to the All-Region, Region III team.
Post - Tyra Owens (senior, El Campo), if there was a most improved player in the county or region, she would definitely be on that list. Owens went from a role player last season, to one of the best players in her district as a rebounder and scorer. Owens will get a lot of layups and she developed a nice mid-range shot, her and Malone would badger a lot of teams.
Owens received first-team all-district honors.
Forward/Guard - Sarah Devine (senior, El Campo), on the theoretical Lady Kats her role on the team would be more akin to the Denver Nuggets Nikola Jokic, in the NBA. She could handle the ball pretty well for a post player and I could see her at the three-point line making passes and setting up other shooters.
Devine was named first-team all-district.
Shooting Guard/Small Forward - Savannah Savage (junior, Boling) I mean this in the nicest way possible, but she is a pest on the court for other teams. Savage is super athletic, pretty intense on the court and can knock down the three and go in between the trees and get rebounds.
Savage earned first-team all-district honors.
Point guard - Kenna Gibson (junior, Boling) - she led the offense for the best team in Wharton County and she gets the call on the Lady Kats super team as well. Gibson didn’t average 30 points a game, but she plays tough defense, is unselfish on offense and has a really good basketball IQ.
Gibson received first-team all-district honors.
BENCH
Post - Addison Lewis (senior, Louise), is likely the tallest hoops player in the county and is more of a volleyball player. She will also be going to Texas Lutheran, but to play volleyball. However, Lewis has hops for days, and on the Lady Kats, she could be a standout defender blocking shots and rebounding.
Lewis was awarded first-team all-district recognition.
Guard - J’Honesty Smith (sophomore, Wharton), while playing point led her team in points and was a big rebounder. On the Lady Kats, she could spell Gibson or Savage and give them key minutes as an offensive threat opposing teams would have to respect.
Smith was named to the all-district first team.
Guard - Melanie Nunez (senior, El Campo), honestly, this was the hardest spot on the team I had to fill, with two other girls all deserving to make the last Lady Kat spot. In the end, I went with Nunez over El Campo freshman Riannah Miles and East Bernard sophomore Ashlynn Lemos. Nunez wasn’t picked because she’s a senior, the Lady Kats have just about everything you need on a super team, except for someone who’s going to do the dirty work. Nunez dives for loose balls, gets to the rim and gets fouled and might be the toughest hoops player I’ve covered.
Nunez received second-team all-district honors.
COACHING
Coaching the Lady Kats would be Jonathan Gibson (Boling) he won the district championship this past season and went two rounds deep three straight years. Not really sure what he’d say about making him start three posts, but I think he could figure it out. Only one team in Wharton County made it out of the first round, the Lady Bulldogs. However, this super team would no doubt make it a few rounds deep in the playoffs. Not sure if they’d be competing for a title, but with the defense they’d play three-four rounds for sure.
If you made one school with all the teams in the county, it would compete in 6A, with a combined student population of 2,671, with roughly the same number of students as George Ranch in Richmond.
Let’s make this a conversation, what did you think about my list? Would you have included other players? If so send me an email and make a case for that player and send me your own super team. If we get enough feedback, maybe we’ll do another column, and call it the “people’s” super team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.