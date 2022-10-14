The Wharton County rushing title is currently separated by 36 inches, or one yard, with El Campo senior Rueben Owens II leading with 1,033 yards.

Boling junior Ryan O’Neal is right on his heels with 1,032 yards. With four games and the playoffs left (prior to Friday’s games), chances are Wharton County will have two 2,000-yard running backs this season.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.