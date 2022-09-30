East Bernard crushed by Tidehaven

The East Bernard Brahmas opened district play Friday night in much the same fashion as the non-district portion of their schedule – by getting soundly defeated.
The Tidehaven Tigers came to town and after a close first half, blew it wide open with a 30-9 victory over the Brahmas. The Brahmas (0-6) kept it close in the first half 10-6. They closed the gap 10-9 in the third quarter, but the Tigers poured on 20 points in the fourth.
The Tigers scored first on a 30-yard field goal by Alex Cisneros. Then, Joseph Dodds broke free for a 72-yard touchdown run, giving the visitors a 10-0 lead. The Brahmas worked their way down the field and with just over a minute to go in the second quarter, Malik Thomas punched the ball in from one yard out. The extra point went wide and was no good.
Midway through the third quarter, Christian Ruiz nailed a 26-yard field goal to cap the scoring for East Bernard.
It was all Tidehaven in the fourth quarter as Dodds scored on a one-yard run, followed by a 10-yard touchdown pass from Kale Russell to Connor Claxton. Russell later connected with Jachen Duran on a 24-yard touchdown pass.
The Brahmas has 260 yards on offence. Quarterback Clayton Fajkus was 10 of 21 for 122 yards passing. Alex Henriquez carried the load for the Brahmas, rushing for 50 yards on 12 carries, followed by Malik Thomas who has 32 yards on seven carries. Defensively, Keegan Cavness and Tamarcus Sanders each recorded a sack.
The Brahmas are on the road next Friday at Brazos. Game time is 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.