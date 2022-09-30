East Bernard crushed by Tidehaven

East Bernard quarterback Clayton Fajkus (14) unloads a short pass to Alex Henriquez (3) during the Brahmas’ 30-9 loss Friday night against Tidehaven.

 Joe Southern

The East Bernard Brahmas opened district play Friday night in much the same fashion as the non-district portion of their schedule – by getting soundly defeated.

The Tidehaven Tigers came to town and after a close first half, blew it wide open with a 30-9 victory over the Brahmas. The Brahmas (0-6) kept it close in the first half 10-6. They closed the gap 10-9 in the third quarter, but the Tigers poured on 20 points in the fourth.

