In a world of trash talk, bullying and overall divisiveness, moments of pure sportsmanship are, at times, few and far between.
However, during the Little League Southwestern Regional championship in Waco on Tuesday, two 12-year-olds gave fans and the nation a reason to remember, that sports are to have fun.
With Pearland Little League, leading 3-2 in the bottom of the first inning with two outs, Kaiden Shelton hit Oklahoma batter Isaiah Jarvis in the head with a pitch.
Jarvis fell to the ground and covered his head. His coaches came over and he eventually got to his feet and made his way down to first base.
Shelton was visibly shaken on the mound after losing control of his pitch.
Down at first base, Jarvis tried to get Shelton’s attention, ultimately tossing his helmet behind him and walking over to the mound. Once at the mound, Jarvis hugged Shelton.
“I wanted to go over there and spread God’s love and make sure that he’s OK, and make sure that he knows that I’m OK and that I’ll be OK,” Jarvis told CNN Wednesday morning, appearing on “New Day” alongside Shelton.
Just last month at a 9U Little League game in Houston a coach was filmed putting his shoulder into kids in the handshake line after his team lost a game. I’ve been at games before where parents of opposing teams are actively trash-talking kids. It’s a wild experience and I don’t understand why anyone would do that.
Yet, leave it to the kids like Jarvis and Shelton to remind and hopefully teach adults and fellow kids that it’s OK to be nice and kind to people even in the heat of competition.
While on the mound with Shelton still shaken, Jarvis can be heard saying “Hey, you’re doing great,” in a video that’s been shared far and wide.
“I think the lesson is that you should care for other people. Like if they’re down, you should just care for them, try to build them up,” Kaden told CNN.
Covering sports in Wharton County, I’ve seen brawls and fans tossed out for yelling at umps and athletes. However, I have also seen teams praying together after a tough game.
I want to say two years ago before an El Campo and Wharton football game, both teams meet at the 50-yard line at Ricebird Stadium and proceeded to pray as one before they took their respective sides. Surely it’s happened other times, but for some reason, that one stood out.
Whether you root for Tigers or the Ricebirds, the Brahmas or the Bulldogs or even the Hornets or the Indians, at the end of the day, we’re all Texans, Americans, and people.
It’s great to cheer, but before you talk trash, especially if you’re an adult talking trash to a high school athlete or someone even younger, remember, what would Jarvis and Shelton do?
On a side note not related to the above story, but interesting nonetheless, El Campo fell to the same Pearland team in the Texas East State Championship game. Pearland will now be the Southwestern representative in the Little League World Series in Williamsport later this month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.