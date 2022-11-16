If the Boling Bulldogs (8-3) are going to extend their playoff run another week, they’ll have to defeat a tough Poth Pirates (10-1) team in Yoakum Friday night at 7 p.m.
Poth ended the season of two District 14 teams last year, beating East Bernard and Tidehaven before ultimately losing to Franklin in the regional finals. Boling is hoping they’ll avoid the same as their fellow district opponent’s fate this year.
Boling head football coach Kevin Urbanek has noticed the team has been locked in since their loss to Tidehaven.
“Our kids are focused and practicing hard,” Urbanek said. “(Since Tidehaven) practices have gotten better. They’ve always worked hard but you can tell they’ve picked it up a notch.”
Poth is coming off a thrashing off George West 64-0, their second shutout in a row. Boling is also coming off a big win, defeating Buffalo 35-7.
The Pirates’ defense has been lights out this season. Despite losing an all-state third-team linebacker and five all-district first-team players, they haven’t skipped a beat allowing 56 total points through 11 games; in district only 20 points.
While holding teams to fewer than one touchdown a game on average, Poth hasn’t been tested a lot this season, according to Urbanek.
“Nixon-Smiley finished second in their district and Brazos beat them 47-8 (in non-district) or something like that,” Urbanek said. “When you watch film by the middle of the third quarter, their starters are usually out of the game.”
Poth held George West, Natalia, and Nixon-Smiley to fewer than 100 yards rushing, and held all three to fewer than three yards a carry.
Boling’s offense will get their shot at trying to crack the Poth defense.
Boling junior running back Ryan O’Neal has the 17th most rushing yards in the state with 1,945 yards to go with 23 touchdowns. Overall the Boling run game has been the Bulldogs’ bread and butter this season with the offensive line mauling opponents, picking up close to 350 yards a game on the ground.
“It’s great blocking for the (backs). It feels like sometimes we have a great hole open and they bust one and sometimes we have a little hole open and they still bust one,” senior center Franklin Gavranovic said.
The Bulldog offensive line is playing mainly with the same group from last year with Gavranovic added to replace now-graduated Jesse Huddleston. Alongside Garanovic are seniors Raybert Williamson, Seth Bear, Jessie Arrington and Tracy Taylor.
“We’re a real close team and most of us seniors have been playing together since youth league,” Gavranovic said.
While they are a heavy run team, the Bulldogs did show off the passing game last week. Boling senior Jaxson Urbanek competed for three passes for 40 yards.
The Bulldog defense shined against Buffalo with four turnovers, two interceptions, and two fumble recoveries with one run back for a touchdown, the first score of the game.
“We were just playing hard and flying around on defense,” Williamson said. “Up front, we were controlling the run and we had our linebackers running around free and making tackles.”
While they’ve given up more points than Poth’s defense, the Bulldogs have been pretty stingy this year allowing 15.7 points per game. Poth’s offense will test Boling as they’re scoring close to 50 points per game.
The Pirates will operate out of the spread, but they’ll run more than pass. Controlling the Poth offense is dual-threat quarterback Zane Raabe, who was a running back last season. Raabe has thrown for more than 700 yards and he leads the team in rushing with 1,135 yards. Pirate Matthew Bunn leads the team in carries, with he and Raabe combining for more than 200 yards a game on the ground.
The Boling defense has done well against the run this season allowing 115 yards a game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.