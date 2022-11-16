If the Boling Bulldogs (8-3) are going to extend their playoff run another week, they’ll have to defeat a tough Poth Pirates (10-1) team in Yoakum Friday night at 7 p.m.

Poth ended the season of two District 14 teams last year, beating East Bernard and Tidehaven before ultimately losing to Franklin in the regional finals. Boling is hoping they’ll avoid the same as their fellow district opponent’s fate this year.

