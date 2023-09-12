The Boling Lady Bulldogs got a big run from senior outside hitter Savannah Savage and senior Emma Jones in the second set, to help them sweep the Hempstead Lady Bulldogs at home Friday night to open up the season.
While it was a sweep 25-19, 25-7, 25-9, Hempstead and Boling went back and forth early in the first two sets.
In the second set, Hempstead took advantage of a few Boling mistakes in the second set and jumped out to a 6-11 lead.
Hempstead themselves committed three mistakes in a row, as they tried to break through the Boling defense. Trailing 9-11, Jones and Savage went on an 8-0 run. Hempstead tried to cool them off by taking a time out, but the duo kept producing, eventually taking the lead 17-11. Jones served 10 points in a row, with two aces mixed in. Savage landed seven kills and a tip during the run.
Boling in the final set jumped out to a 10-4 and never looked back. Savage finished with a team-high 17 kills, while Jones landed five aces. Boling senior Maddy Simpson led the defense with 17 digs.
The Wharton Lady Tigers opened district play with a three set loss to the Sealy Lady Tigers.
While it was a sweep, the Lady Tigers fought in the final set, but fell 25-15, 25-10, 25-20.
Wharton senior Alaya Williams led the team with six kills and senior Kaden Smith was active defensively with 11 digs.
