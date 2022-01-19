A chance for the Wharton swim team to make it to regionals is up for grabs at the district swim meet Thursday at the Victoria ISD Aquatic Center.
Lady Tiger now senior Ashley Guajardo advanced to regionals in two events in the 200- and 500-yard freestyle, last season.
Wharton competes in District 27 against Victoria East, Victoria West, Bay City, El Campo, Brazosport, Needville, Sweeny, Columbia, Palacios, and Van Vleck.
The region seven swim meet will be at the Northwest ISD Aquatic Center in Justin on Feb. 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.