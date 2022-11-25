East Bernard, Wharton and Boling had four playoff teams between them last season.
There is a good chance a there will be a fifth playoff team this basketball season.
If you already subscribe to our print edition, sign up for FREE access to our online edition. Thanks for reading the Wharton Journal Spectator.
Of the three schools, East Bernard is the only school predicted to have a boys and girls playoff team according to TABCHoops.org. The basketball coaches also have picked the Wharton Runnin’ Tigers and the Boling Lady Bulldogs to make the playoffs. The Wharton Runnin’ Tigers, the East Bernard Brahmas, and the Boling Lady Bulldogs are predicted to finish second in their respective districts.
Both the Wharton girls and boys basketball teams have new leadership this season.
The Runnin’ Tigers are led by former Wharton coach Xavier Jackson, who has returned after a couple of years as an assistant varsity coach for 6A Dawson. Wharton is returning a lot of talent, including two of the district’s top players. Runnin’ Tiger Raymond Hudson III, now a senior, was named the district’s defensive MVP and JaKorian Baldridge, now a junior, was the district’s co-newcomer of the year. Wharton made the playoffs last season but lost in the first round to Jack Yates.
Magna Green leads the Lady Tigers. She comes from Bartlett, a 1A program, and last year they went two rounds deep in the playoffs. The Lady Tigers missed the playoffs in back-to-back seasons. She will have a young team with Wharton counting on several underclassmen last season. Kadyn Smith, now a junior, earned the Lady Tigers’ lone all-district honor.
The Boling Lady Bulldogs have a strong basketball program and did not lose one player from last season’s team that came fewer than 10 points from making the third round. They should be a force in 3A this season if they can get past Hitchcock. Boling came one point from beating them at home last season. Boling junior point guard Kenna Gibson and senior post Madison Malone earned first-team all-district honors last season.
The fifth playoff team could very well be the Boling Bulldogs. The Bulldogs last season came close to the playoffs, tying Hempstead for fourth place, but losing tiebreaker games to them. Boling lost one senior from that team and they’re returning two second-team all-district players in senior point guard Jaxson Urbanek and sophomore forward Kaden Lunford.
The East Bernard Brahmarettes will need to replace the district’s defensive MVP in Samantha Rabius, who graduated and is running cross country at Houston Christian. The Brahmarettes will have size and speed with senior post Sarah Devine and junior guard Abby Hudgins both earning first-team all-district honors last season and returning. The Brahmarettes also returned the newcomer of the year in sophomore guard Ashely Lemos.
The East Bernard Brahmas lost four seniors, including guard Mason Crist through graduation who was the district’s defensive MVP last season. East Bernard plays tough defense and they’ll need their younger players to pick up coach Jerry Brantley’s system to maintain their position as one of the better teams in district. Brahma sophomore Ty Domel earned a second-team all-district honor last season.
