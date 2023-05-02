Wharton, Boling lose softball playoff games

The softball postseason didn’t last as long as Boling and Wharton had hoped, with both losing their first-round matchups.
The softball postseason didn’t last as long as Boling and Wharton had hoped, with both losing their first-round matchups.
Despite neither team winning a game, they played well at times against the district champions both were matched up against.
Lady Tigers
The Wharton Lady Tigers played the Sweeny Lady Bulldogs tough in their two games, but lost 6-0 and 6-2, ending their season.
Sweeny made it to the state championship last season.
Sweeny outhit Wharton 20-10 in the two games, but the Lady Tigers never let an inning get away from them.
In the second game, Sweeny’s home run power hurt the Lady Tigers, with four of their runs coming from homers, a three-run shot in the fifth and a solo shot in the sixth inning.
Trailing 5-0, the Lady Tigers got some momentum going in the top of the sixth inning. Needing a win to force a third game, senior Macayla Jackson led off with a single and made her way to third on a Sweeny error. Lady Tiger junior Kelbi Mayberry lifted a fly ball over the right fielder, for a triple, bringing home Wharton’s first score of the series. After an out, Lady Tiger junior Priscilla Olmedo reached on an error, but the misplay allowed Mayberry to score. With the Lady Tigers mounting pressure, Sweeny induced back-to-back groundouts to get out of the inning.
While a three-run game, the Lady Bulldogs gave themselves some cushion with a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth.
Down four runs, the Lady Tigers mounted a small rally. With one out, Wharton got back-to-back singles from senior Madison Hernandez and junior Zoey Johnson. However, Sweeny got Wharton to line out and ground out to end the game.
Lady Bulldogs
The Boling Lady Bulldogs dropped both of their games to the Shepherd Lady Pirates, losing Friday night 3-1 and Saturday afternoon in a 25-0 rout.
Boling’s best chance at a win over Shepherd came in game one. The Lady Bulldogs played good defense and sophomore Jaedyn Cordero pitched well, holding Shepherd to two earned runs on seven hits, while striking out five batters.
Leading 1-0, Shepherd tagged the Lady Bulldogs for two more runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. Boling responded in the fifth, with junior Kenna Gibson powering the ball over the left field wall for a two-out solo shot to put them on the scoreboard.
Boling, in the top of the sixth, threatened to score again with two on and one out. Shepherd ended the frame with Boling striking out and grounding into a fielder’s choice.
