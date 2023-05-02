Wharton, Boling lose softball playoff games

Boling sophomore Taya Garza throws the ball towards third base for an out against Shepherd Saturday afternoon at C.E. King High School.

 Photo by Joshua Reese

The softball postseason didn’t last as long as Boling and Wharton had hoped, with both losing their first-round matchups.

Despite neither team winning a game, they played well at times against the district champions both were matched up against.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.