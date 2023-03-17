Wharton fourth at El Campo track meet

The Wharton track team put on a good showing at the Ricebird Relays last week in El Campo.
Wharton’s boys team came away with the top athlete at the meet with senior Kameron Mitchell scoring 25 points overall, three more than second place.
The Tigers track team finished in fourth place out of 11 schools with 79 points, ahead of Bellville and El Campo, both district opponents. Needville, a district opponent, won the meet with 106 points. The Lady Tigers tied for last place with six points. Needville’s girls team won the meet with 129 points.
The Tigers turned heads in the relay events, with the 4x100 and 4x400 both coming in first place. The 4x400-meter relay was nearly two seconds faster than then second place.
Mitchell was a leg in the 4x400 and was first in the 300-meter hurdles and the 800-meter run. Mitchell was sixth-tenths of a second from breaking two minutes in the 800-meter run.
The 4x100-meter relay was run by Brandon Sims, Jared Newsome, Ja’Carious Wiley and Raymond Hudson. The 4x400-meter relay was made up of Keilon Jackson, Jacorric Allen, Mitchell and Wiley.
