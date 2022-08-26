The Wharton Tigers opened a new era of football Friday night with the same old result, falling to the Booker T. Washington Eagles 34-6.
The loss is the 22nd consecutive for the Tigers, who have not won a game in the last two years.
Updated: August 27, 2022 @ 3:04 am
The Wharton Tigers opened a new era of football Friday night with the same old result, falling to the Booker T. Washington Eagles 34-6.
The loss is the 22nd consecutive for the Tigers, who have not won a game in the last two years.
Alvin Dotson II made his start as the Tigers new head coach only to have his debut spoiled by turnovers and missed opportunities.
“We had a lot of missed tackles,” Dotson said after the game. “There’s a lot of work to do in the weight room, the guys have got some issues we got to fix. But it's the first game and the good thing is we’ve got a plan and we know what we got to do to get these kids better, get better performance on the field.”
The Eagles struck first on the opening drive. The Tigers fought hard on their first possession, even advancing the drive on a pair of fourth down plays, but were unable to score. The drove down to the two yard line, only to have running back Raymond Hudson fumble. After a few exchanges, the first quarter ended 7-0 in favor of the Eagles.
The second quarter started out with more back and forth between the teams before Washington fumbled at the goal line and the Tigers recovering in the end zone. Both teams were unable to move the ball very effectively until the Eagle caught a break an ran a punt return for a touchdown with 55 second to go in the first half. The teams took their break with Washington up 14-0.
The Tigers came out in the third quarter and Hudson made up for his earlier miscue with a 66-yard touchdown run. The extra point kick failed, but the Tigers closed the gap to 14-6. That’s as close as they would get on the night. Just over two minutes later the Eagles score again for a 21-6 lead.
The Eagles added another score midway through the fourth quarter but missed the extra point for a 27-6 lead. A short time later they capped off the night with one more touchdown and the 34-6 final score.
Despite the outcome, Dotson did like what he saw in Hudson’s efforts on the night.
“He had a real good game. We just got to be more creative in getting him more touches; getting him touches in different places. Not just not just not just in the backfield,” he said.
The Tigers rushed for 147 yards. Hudson had 141 of those yards on 21 carries. Quarterback Ryan Mendiola had 19 passing yards and an interception.
Dotson said he will now turn the team’s focus on improving the basics and getting ready for Worthington next Friday.
“Right now we’re just trying to focus on what we got to do to get better and get healthier and stronger,” he said.
