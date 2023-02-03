The Wharton Runnin’ Tigers nearly toppled the one-district-loss Brookshire Royal Falcons at home Tuesday night.

The Runnin’ Tigers had the lead at halftime but ultimately fell 68-63, dropping them a half-game behind Bellville for the final playoff spot with three games remaining. Despite being on the outside, Wharton still controls their playoff destiny with games remaining against Sealy and Bellville.

