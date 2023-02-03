The Wharton Runnin’ Tigers nearly toppled the one-district-loss Brookshire Royal Falcons at home Tuesday night.
The Runnin’ Tigers had the lead at halftime but ultimately fell 68-63, dropping them a half-game behind Bellville for the final playoff spot with three games remaining. Despite being on the outside, Wharton still controls their playoff destiny with games remaining against Sealy and Bellville.
The Runnin’ Tigers hit nine three-pointers against Royal and built up a 10-point lead. The Falcons closed the third quarter strong and grabbed a lead they didn’t give up.
Trailing by one point late in the second quarter, Wharton grabbed a lead. With a little more than one minute left before the end of the half, the Runnin’ Tigers went on 9-2 run putting them well ahead, with threes from sophomore Keilon Jackson and senior Edward Sanders. Wharton junior Jakorian Baldridge added in a three, the old-fashioned way, a made layup and made free throw.
Out of the locker room, the Runnin’ Tigers’ hot play continued and they ripped off a quick four points to give them a 10-point lead. Royal’s shots started to fall and overtook Wharton by the end of the quarter.
Baldridge lead the team with 16 points, Sanders scored 12 and Jackson added in another 10 points.
Earlier than night the Lady Tigers fell to the lady Falcons 71-26. The Wharton hoops teams will play El Campo on the road Tuesday. The game will be the final of the season for the Lady Tigers.
After a tight loss to East Bernard, the Boling Bulldogs grabbed a win over the Harmony School of Discovery Tigers on the road Tuesday night.
The Bulldogs with the win moved to 6-4 keeping them tied with Brazos for the final two playoff spots.
The East Bernard Brahmas (5-5) have moved into the playoff mix now with back-to-back wins over Brazos and Boling. There are four games left in District 24 play.
