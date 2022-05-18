The Boling Bulldogs baseball team dropped its second game to the Diboll Lumberjacks 14-4 at C.E. King High School Friday night.
Diboll limited Boling’s bats to three hits in the finale.
The Bulldogs jumped out to the first lead of the game, but Diboll quickly answered and the Lumberjacks offense stayed hot, scoring nine runs in the first two innings.
Boling junior Jaxson Urbanek and sophomore Ty Rolf led off the game with a single and walk, respectively. Diboll picked up a strikeout for the first out of the inning. A double steal advanced Urbanek and Rolf 90-feet, putting them both in scoring position.
Boling senior Brayden Bialas lifted a fly to the outfield, deep enough to bring home the Bulldogs’ first run. A misplay by the catcher also brought home Rolf, giving Boling a 2-0 lead.
The Bulldog starting pitching led off the bottom half of the inning with a strikeout. Despite the quick first out, Diboll had the next four batters reach base safely, tying the game. Diboll added two more scores in the inning, pulling ahead by two runs.
Bulldog pitching grabbed another strikeout to start the bottom of the second. Diboll again answered with one out, loading the bases with three straight walks. A triple from the Lumberjacks made the score 7-2. Diboll’s offense added on two more runs in the inning, grabbing a seven-run lead.
Boling grabbed two more runs in the top of the fifth with a two-out single from Urbanek, scoring two Bulldogs, but the early lead from Diboll was too much to overcome.
Urbanek led the team in hits with two.
Diboll advanced and will meet Woodville in the third round.
Softball
The Boling Lady Bulldogs season came to a close, falling to the Diboll Lady Lumberjacks 10-3 at C.E. King High School Friday night.
Boling grabbed eight hits but only managed three runs in the finale.
Diboll scored two runs in the top of the first inning.
Boling freshman Kamryn Mears made it a 2-1 game with a triple, driving in senior Allie Floyd, who reached on an error earlier in the inning.
Diboll added three more runs in the third and a five-run inning in the fifth, putting the game out of reach for the Lady Bulldogs.
Diboll will meet Lorena in the fourth round, the winner will meet the winner of East Bernard and Franklin for the Region III championship next week.
