Owens nominated as Mr. Texas Football again

For the second year in a row, El Campo Ricebird senior running back Rueben Owens II has been nominated to be Mr. Texas Football.
Owens’ competition this year is stout, with 24 other athletes up for the award.
Despite missing a game with an injury and only playing a half in a few games, the Ricebird running back finished with 1,781 yards rushing and 25 touchdowns. Overall, he accounted for 1,904 all-purpose and 27 touchdowns this past season.
In the final game of Owens’ career against Kilgore he became the 38th player in the history of Texas high school football to eclipse 7,000 yards. He also broke 100 career touchdowns against Houston Worthing in the first round of the playoffs. Owens in the past two years has rushed the ball for 4,770 yards and 71 touchdowns.
The other semifinalists are Austin Novosad (QB), Dripping Springs; Cash McCollum (QB), China Spring; Evan Bullock (QB), Anna; Jackson Arnold (QB), Denton Guyer; Kanon Gibson (QB), Wink; Bryson Washington (RB), Franklin; Dalton Brooks (RB), Shiner; Dawson Pendergrass (RB), Mineola; Makenzie McGill (RB), Mount Vernon; Owen Allen (RB), Southlake Carroll; Re’shaun Sanford (RB), Killeen Harker Heights; Shastin Golden (RB), San Antonio Davenport; Zack Nickerson (RB), Oakwood; Taylor Tatum (RB), Longview; Tyvonn Byars (RB), Montgomery Lake Creek; Dre’lon Miller (WR), Silsbee; Johntay Cook (WR), DeSoto; Lonnie Adkism (WR), Corpus Christi Miller; Miles Coleman (WR), Austin Vandegrift; Malik Muhammad (DB), South Oak Cliff; Peyton Bowen (DB), Denton Guyer; Colton Vasek (DE), Austin Westlake; David Amador (ATH), Galena Park North Shore; and Terry Bussey (ATH), Timpson.
Owens last year was named a finalist for the honor, one of only three juniors among the final 10 names.
Fans can vote for Owens until Dec. 10. At that point, they will whittle down the list of players to finalists. Fans can vote from that list and the winner of the award will be announced before the TaxAct Texas Bowl at NRG Stadium on Dec. 28., according to Texasfootball.com.
Boling junior running back Ryan O’Neal did not earn a semifinalist honor even though he ran for more than 2,000 yards this past season. However, he likely turned a number of heads his junior year and with another good year, he should be in the running for the honor next season.
