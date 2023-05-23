Chris Johnson

These crazy temperature swings have our fish all over the place. We are staying on a pretty consistent bite but have had some tough days with these late-season northers. Our redfish and black drum fishing has been really good this spring with lots of good-eating lower slot fish coming to hand. We have been having the best results fishing over shell reefs in about two feet of water. Live and fresh peeled shrimp rigged on popping corks have accounted for our best bite.

We have had lots of runoff from spring rains and have been catching lots of trout on the north shoreline of Tres Palacios Bay. Topwaters like old green/chrome she-dog, and pearl white skitter walk have taken some nice trout along the seawall. They are still holding on to some deep shells and eating live shrimp rigged on popping corks rigged about four or five feet under the water.

