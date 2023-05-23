These crazy temperature swings have our fish all over the place. We are staying on a pretty consistent bite but have had some tough days with these late-season northers. Our redfish and black drum fishing has been really good this spring with lots of good-eating lower slot fish coming to hand. We have been having the best results fishing over shell reefs in about two feet of water. Live and fresh peeled shrimp rigged on popping corks have accounted for our best bite.
We have had lots of runoff from spring rains and have been catching lots of trout on the north shoreline of Tres Palacios Bay. Topwaters like old green/chrome she-dog, and pearl white skitter walk have taken some nice trout along the seawall. They are still holding on to some deep shells and eating live shrimp rigged on popping corks rigged about four or five feet under the water.
Flounder gigging has started to take off on area shorelines, when we get some good east/northeast winds that clean up the shorelines there have been plenty of legal fish to stick. June should be a great month with all the rains we have had, should be plenty of baits in the bay this summer, look for the surf to be kicking off soon for some fantastic action.
This report was provided by Captain Aaron Wollam of the Palacios Guide Service. You can connect with Captain Wollam at Palaciosguideservice.com.
The surf is starting to hold some pompano, small sharks and the occasional redfish. The gulf side of the North Jetty is holding sheepshead and trout against the rocks, look for bait up close to the rocks. The channel side holds some nice trout and big redfish on the bottom. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.
There has been a push of freshwater from the Trinity River and San Jacinto River. Speckled trout being caught near Double Bayou to Smith Point. The upper northwest corner of the bay is holding speckled trout and black drum, along with some redfish. Best action is on live shrimp. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing.
Plenty of fish in the area around Eagle Point. Anglers are doing well on black drum, speckled trout, and the occasional redfish. Water clarity is decent despite all the rain, best bite on live shrimp but soft plastics produce some speckled trout. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing.
Bay fish are biting, but the high winds create tough fishing conditions. Freeport Harbor is holding trout, redfish and drum using live shrimp under a popping cork. Fish are still in the jetties if the weather permits. Report by Captain Jake Brown, Flattie Daddy Fishing Adventures.
Fishing patterns are holding steady. Redfish are good in two feet of water on grass flats with sand pockets using scented soft plastics, topwaters, live shrimp and cut mullet. Trout are good two-four feet of water on grass flats with deep water access using topwaters, soft plastics, and live bait. Drums are great in two-four feet of water on dead shrimp. Sheepshead are loaded around the jetties on live shrimp. Report provided by Captain Damian Hubbs, Top Gun Outfitters.
Redfish and trout are good on live shrimp in the rocks around Shamrock Island. La Quinta Ship Channel holding mangrove snapper and trout around the concrete docks on shrimp. Report by Captain Doug Stanford, Pirates of the Bay Fishing Charters.
