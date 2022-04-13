East Bernard showed well at the regional tennis tournament, but will not have any players advancing this season.
The East Bernard tennis program had 13 athletes take part in the two-day tournament A&M Consolidated High School on Monday and Tuesday.
The girls doubles team of Emma Massey and Charlsie Atteberry fell to Academy High School, the number seed, 1-6, 1-6.
In boys singles, Evan Wilson fell to Malakoff HS 1-6, 6-7 (1). Cody Kramr defeated Rice in boys singles with a 6-1, 6-4 score. He lost in the second round to Caldwell 0-6, 0-6.
Avery Stolle in girls singles had tough battle with Teague but lost 1-6, 7-6, 1-6.
Josh Guthman and Ryder Kovar in boys doubles won their first match against Pineywoods 7-5 and 6-1. In the second round against Cameron Yoe, who qualified for state, lost 3-6, 2-6.
Mason Crist and Caleb Magness also won their first-round match defeating Palmer 6-0 and 6-0. They drew the number one seed and eventual regional champion Academy, but lost in a highly competitive game 7-5, 1-6, 3-6.
In mixed doubles Jonah Kubena and Kenadi Domel took on the number one seed and eventual regional champion Groesbeck and dropped a close game 3-6 and 2-6.
Maddox Crist and Abby Hudgins were the only East Bernard team advancing to the second day of competition. In the first day of mixed doubles play they beat Rockdale 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 and then took down Lorena 6-3 and 6-2.
The duo lost in the semifinals to Groesbeck, the second seed, 1-6 and 2-6. Their bid to make it to state was ended by Academy in a wild back and forth competitive game 7-6 (1), 0-6 and 1-6.
Maddox and Abby came in fourth at regionals, East Bernard’s highest finish
