Brahmarettes drop first game to Franklin

The Franklin Lady Lions took game one of the best of the three series against the East Bernard Brahmarettes 6-1 Thursday night at Navasota High School.
Four extra-base hits, including a home run, sunk the Brahmarettes, as Franklin took a late lead.
Brahmarette sophomore Megan Gasch led the team with three hits, East Bernard’s only hits.
Franklin opened the top of the first inning with a score grabbing an early 1-0 lead.
East Bernard’s offense got going in the top of the fourth inning. East Bernard junior Lexie Warncke led off the inning with a walk, her second in the game. Gasch followed with a double to drive her home and tie the game.
After a groundout moved Gasch to third, sophomore Sommer Tijerina walked to put runners on the corners. Back-to-back Brahmarette strikeouts ended the scoring threat.
Franklin pulled ahead in the top of the sixth inning, getting a two-run home run, jumping out to a 3-1 lead. Franklin added three more runs in the top of the seventh.
East Bernard put the ball in play against Franklin sophomore Reese Cottrell, but the Lady Lions’ defense limited base runners. Only in two innings did the Brahmarettes get two runners on base.
The Brahmarettes need a Friday night win to make it to Saturday’s 7 p.m. game and keep their season alive. You can find the score from Friday night’s game on the Wharton County Newspapers Sports Facebook page.
Against Hunting in the second round, East Bernard lost the first game, only to win the next two advancing to play New Waverly last week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.