Wharton, TX (77488)

Today

Windy with rain and thunderstorms likely. Low 36F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy with rain and thunderstorms likely. Low 36F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible.