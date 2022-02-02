The Boling Lady Bulldogs took care of business, beating the Hempstead Lady Bobcats 72-22 on the road Tuesday night.
Boling got big nights from junior post Madison Malone, sophomores Savannah Savage and Kenna Gibson, helping them to their seventh district.
Behind nine points from Malone, the Lady Bulldogs rushed out to a 17-8 lead to close the first quarter.
Boling’s hot offense continued in the second quarter, cresting in the third with a firey 29 points. Gibson scored 11 points in the third, hitting one of Boling’s only two threes on the night.
The Lady Bulldogs defense held Hempstead to six points in the second half.
With the win, the Lady Bulldogs are still one game behind East Bernard for second in district. However, East Bernard will close the season with the district leading Hitchcock Lady Bulldogs.
Area scores
Boling Bulldogs fall to Hempstead 51-43.
East Bernard Brahmarettes beat Van Vleck 51-24.
East Bernard Brahmas beat Van Vleck 52-40.
