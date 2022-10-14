Former El Campo Ricbeird Joey Hunt is back in the National Football League after rejoining the Seattle Seahawks last week.
The Seahawks brought in several former players to work out. Hunt, a center, impressed Seattle coaches enough to earn a spot on the practice squad.
Hunt spent the past two seasons with the Indianapolis Colts. However, he was waived by the Colts in January this year. He started his career with the Seahawks in 2016 getting drafted in the sixth round out of Texas Christian University.
Hunt has played 35 games in his career, starting 11, all with the Seahawks. The former Ricebird was last on a 52-man roster with the Colts in week 16.
If Hunt makes the Seahawks’ 52-man roster, he will tie the El Campo record for years on an active roster in the NFL. Hunt, is currently trailing former El Campo running back Heath Sherman, was on the active roster of the Philadelphia Eagles for five seasons, playing from 1989-1993.
Hunt graduated from El Campo in 2012. With the Ricebirds, he was a defensive tackle and center. During his senior season with was named the district’s defensive MVP.
With Hunt joining the Seahawks practice squad, there are now two Wharton County players in the NFL. Former Wharton Tiger running back B.J. Baylor currently is still signed to the Atlanta Falcons practice squad.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.