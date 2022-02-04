The Texas University Interscholastic League (UIL) released its biennial realignments this week. For football, Wharton will be in 4A, Division 2, Region 3, District 10. Others in the district include Bellville, La Marque, Royal, Sealy, Sweeny, and West Columbia. The only change is the addition of West Columbia to the current district. See the complete story on the realignment in Wednesday’s edition of the paper.
