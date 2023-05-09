Boling Malone signs for two sports at Texas Lutheran

When Madison Malone graduates from Boling High School later this year, her athletic career will not be over.
Malone, a multi-sport athlete for the Lady Bulldogs, signed her national letter of intent to join the Texas Lutheran University (TLU) Bulldogs next season, in front of family and friends earlier this year.
Like three other Boling athletes, Malone chose to remain a Bulldog for life. However, unlike Seth Bear, Jaxson Urbanek, and Raybert Williamson, who’ll just be playing football, Malone, will be playing two sports.
Malone will compete on the track team and play on the basketball team.
The Boling Lady Bulldog senior had an offer for basketball only and a couple for track only, but Texas Lutheran was the only one who gave her an offer so she could do both.
“The (TLU) track coach recruited me first, that’s how I first found out about TLU. I’ve had an offer for track for a while now, but I wanted to find out if I could do basketball too,” Malone said.
During her junior year, Malone asked Boling coach Jonathan Gibson if he thought she could play basketball in college. He said yes, and as a senior, she put up monster numbers, including a five-game stretch averaging 24 points and 21.6 rebounds.
When the basketball opportunity with TLU came to fruition, she was ecstatic.
“Seventh-grade me is screaming right now because I never really did think this was an opportunity to go and do this and two sports it’s a huge dream that came true,” Malone said, recalling her emotions.
Malone, a post for Boling, has been on varsity since her freshman season. As a senior, she was named the District 24 Overall MVP and this past year Malone also passed 1,500 points and 1,000 rebounds for her career. She turned heads not only in district, but from other coaches in the region and was named to the 3A Region III All-Region team, one of 21 players throughout the region. Track season is still ongoing, but she won the area championship in both the discus and shot put.
The Boling and TLU connections don’t stop at the three football players who’ll be joining her. Former Lady Bulldog coach Kyla Lockley is an assistant softball coach at the university as well.
TLU is a Division II program and plays in the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference.
The TLU basketball team this past season went 14-12, losing in the SCAC Tournament semifinal.
In college Malone will be studying sports medicine with the hopes of becoming a physical therapist or physical trainer for a large university.
