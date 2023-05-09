Boling Malone signs for two sports at Texas Lutheran

Boling senior Madison Malone signs her name on her national letter of intent, committing to be a Bulldog for life as part of Texas Lutheran University.

 Courtesy photo

When Madison Malone graduates from Boling High School later this year, her athletic career will not be over.

Malone, a multi-sport athlete for the Lady Bulldogs, signed her national letter of intent to join the Texas Lutheran University (TLU) Bulldogs next season, in front of family and friends earlier this year.

