El Campo kickboxers bring home Pan-Am medals

Team USA did not advance out of the knockout round in soccer nor earn any medals in the World Cup in Qatar. But on the other side of the world, the kickboxing team did have at least two medalists.
Wharton County’s Warrior University sent two kickboxers to the recent Pan-Am games in Brazil and both brought medals home to El Campo. Beverly Pratka finished her Pan-Am competition with a silver medal, while Jessica Rogers brought back home a bronze.
“It’s more than anything (we) could have ever dreamed of,” Pratka said. “It’s hard to take a step back and be in the moment and recognize that we’re at the place we want to be.”
Pratka earned a first-round bye and fought a kickboxer from Brazil, finishing with a split decision loss.
Pratka felt like she had a good fight, but it wasn’t enough to turn the heads of two judges from Brazil. Of the three judges, the only non-Brazilan judge saw the fight in Pratka’s favor and by a wide 13-8 margin, Pratka said. The other two saw enough from the Brazilian fighter to award her the win and gold medal.
While a loss, she still came away with silver as one of the best fighters in the division.
“It’s heartbreaking to get that close and not take the gold, but I have to remember I got to do something that not many people can dream of; it’s huge,” Pratka said.
Rogers did not get a first-round bye and fought a Brazilian fighter in the opening round, falling in a straight decision.
“She did great. The other girl took the lead early on and stayed ahead of her,” coach and teammate Pratka said. “But she fought really good, and it was her first international competition. It’s a good experience for her to get in there and get her first fight in.”
When the kickboxers got to Brazil, they were separated into multiple different specialties. Each specialty was then split into beginning, intermediate and advanced, limiting the number of competitors that fought in each class. Pratka and Rogers competed in the advanced low kick division, but they only had two other fighters in each respective weight division.
Pratka was hoping that both were going to get in more fights during the tournament, but was happy with how they did representing America.
“It’s definitely disappointing in that fact (having only one fight), but it was a still good experience. Just the honor to compete for TEAM USA is more than enough for (us),” Pratka said. “To travel across the world to represent (our country) is huge. It’s huge for this town and for our gym, it’s a big deal.”
Pratka has now been a part of TEAM USA for a little more than a year and feels like she’s finally starting to come into her own.
“I’m shaking off the dream state that I’m on TEAM USA. I actually get to go and do these things. I recognize that I’m ready to take my training to the next level. My competition prep to the next level,” Pratka said. “I know it’s not a matter of if or when, but I want to get (to the top) as soon as possible.”
Pratka and the rest of the gym are keeping an eye on the Olympic committee and the potential addition of kickboxing. Currently, kickboxing is not slated to be a part of the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
The National Championships in Nashville, Tennessee, is the next thing on the horizon for Warrior University. The competition this upcoming year has been pushed back from March to May. At nationals last year, Rogers and youth fighter Brooklyn Snow earned championships. Warrior University sends several adult and youth fighters to nationals.
