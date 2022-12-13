El Campo kickboxers bring home Pan-Am medals

Wharton County’s Warrior University sent a pair of kickboxers to the Pan-Am games in Brazil with each bringing home a medal. Pictured from the left are Jessica Rogers (bronze medal), Clay Pratka (head coach), and Beverly Pratka (silver medal).

 Submitted photo

Team USA did not advance out of the knockout round in soccer nor earn any medals in the World Cup in Qatar. But on the other side of the world, the kickboxing team did have at least two medalists.

Wharton County’s Warrior University sent two kickboxers to the recent Pan-Am games in Brazil and both brought medals home to El Campo. Beverly Pratka finished her Pan-Am competition with a silver medal, while Jessica Rogers brought back home a bronze.

