District 14 opens with the Danbury Panthers (1-3) on the road for the Boling Bulldogs (3-1) this Friday night.

After playing in a higher classification the past few seasons, the Bulldogs are back in Division II, where they had success. The first test for the Bulldogs will come from the run-heavy Panthers. Danbury’s lone win this season comes against Louise, and they’ve lost three games since scoring a total of 16 points during the losing streak.

