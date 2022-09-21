District 14 opens with the Danbury Panthers (1-3) on the road for the Boling Bulldogs (3-1) this Friday night.
After playing in a higher classification the past few seasons, the Bulldogs are back in Division II, where they had success. The first test for the Bulldogs will come from the run-heavy Panthers. Danbury’s lone win this season comes against Louise, and they’ve lost three games since scoring a total of 16 points during the losing streak.
The Panthers went 5-6 last year and made the playoffs, their best season in recent history. Danbury is without multiyear starting dual-threat quarterback Cooper Lynch, who graduated this past season.
Three players have completed passes this season for Danbury, with senior Mason Ahart attempting the most throws. Ahart is also the Panthers leading rusher with 277 yards, grabbing nearly seven yards a carry. Danbury is averaging fewer than 250 yards a game of offense.
The Bulldogs on defense have been led by junior Kyler Sweat and senior Trenton Jones, combining for 17 tackles, in the past two weeks. Boling’s defense has allowed 15.25 points per game, while Danbury has scored 16.75 points per game.
Boling’s offense is rolling, grabbing their third 30-point game this past Friday against Luling for homecoming. While honoring members of the 50th anniversary of Boling’s 1972 state championship, the Bulldogs offense pounded the ball for 439 yards. Boling junior Ryan O’Neal not only leads the team in rushing yards but also in Wharton County and District 14, with 678 yards to go with nine touchdowns.
Danbury’s task will be slowing down the Bulldogs’ rushing attack. The Panthers have given up 19.25 per game, and they’re allowing fewer than 125 yards rushing a game. The Panthers returned two all-district defenders including senior Hunter Verecka who was a unanimous selection by the coaches at defensive end last season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.