A former East Bernard standout took home first place in the Southland Conference track championship this past week.
Jessica Rabius, a senior competing for the Houston Baptist Huskies women’s team, won the 800-meter run Southland Conference championship.
Rabius shaved just over three seconds from her qualifying run, finishing the finals with a time of 2:11.59.
Rabius was nearly one second faster than the second place runner in the finals. This is her second straight year winning the 800-meter run.
The former East Bernard runner earned 14 points at the meet. She also competed in the 4x400-meter relay, with the team placing fifth with a time of 3:55.23 out of eight schools.
Rabius helped the Houston Baptist women’s team grab 84 points, finishing, in sixth of eight schools in the conference.
Her sister Samantha Rabius, a senior in East Bernard, competed in the 300-meter hurdles at the UIL state championships and finished fifth. Samantha also signed her national letter of intent to run track for the Huskies next season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.