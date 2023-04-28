Wharton qualifies several for regional track meet

The Wharton Tigers track team again showed they’re a fast squad with a top-five finish at the area meet last Thursday in Bay City.
Behind a strong performance from Tiger senior Kameron Mitchell, Wharton placed third with 86 points, one point behind Bay City for second. Stafford won the meet with 107 points and El Campo came in eighth with 35 points.
Competing against District 25 and 26, Mitchell had top area championships, coming in first in the 300-meter hurdles and the 800-meter run. Mitchell was also a leg in the area championship 4x400-meter relay, along with senior Keilon Jackson and sophomores Jacorric Allen and Ja’Carious Wiley. Allen had his own area championship in the 400-meter dash.
The Lady Tigers didn’t compete in many events in area, but they did qualify for regionals in the 400-meter dash. Overall the Lady Tigers scored six points for 13th place. Sealy won the girls meet with 113 points and El Campo was seventh with 43 points.
The Region IV meet will be at Javelina Stadium at Texas A&M University: Kingsville April 28-29.
Area champion: Needville: 4:00.43
Area champion: Wharton: 3:19.53
Area champion: West Columbia: 5’4”
4) El Campo: Adeline Hundl: 4’9”
Area champion: Royal 6’3”
4) Wharton: Jacorric Allen 5’10”
Area champion: Sealy: 18’6.50”
2) El Campo: Madison Holmes: 18-5.75”
Area champion: Oliver Miles: 21’11.75”
Area champion: Navasota 34’10”
5) El Campo: Kendra Miller: 32’10”
Area champion: Stafford: 53’
6) El Campo: Taylor Manrriquez: 43’6”
Area champion: El Campo: Oliver Miles -46’2”
Area champion: Royal: 47.84
Area champion: Bay City: 43.25
Area champion: Wharton: Kameron Mitchell: 1:59.92
7) Wharton: Keilon Jackson: 2:14.81
Area champion: Needville: 15.45
5) El Campo: Adeline Hundl: 16.21
Area champion: Stafford: 11.85
4) El Campo: Keona Wells: 12.22
Area champion: Brazosport 10.41
5) El Campo: Quincy Thornton: 10.92
Area champion: Royal: 1:40.98
Area champion: Stafford: 1:28.78
Area champion: Iowa Colony: 56.01
4) Wharton: J’Honesty Smith: 1:03.45
Area champion: Wharton: Jacorric Allen: 48.87
Area champion: Needville: 48.06
6) El Campo: Adeline Hundl: 51.24
Area champion: Wharton: Kameron Mitchell: 39.68
Area champion: Royal: 24.67
3) El Campo: Madison Holmes: 25.27
Area champion: Brazosport: 21.69
7) Wharton: Ja’Carious Wiley: 22.98
