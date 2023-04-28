Wharton qualifies several for regional track meet

Tiger senior Kameron Mitchell runs around the curve, far ahead of the rest of the pack in the 800-meter run, during a home meet earlier in the season. Mitchell earned a trip to regionals in the 800-meter run and the 300-meter hurdles.

 Photo by Joshua Reese

The Wharton Tigers track team again showed they’re a fast squad with a top-five finish at the area meet last Thursday in Bay City.

Behind a strong performance from Tiger senior Kameron Mitchell, Wharton placed third with 86 points, one point behind Bay City for second. Stafford won the meet with 107 points and El Campo came in eighth with 35 points.

