Wharton athletics will see some changes in district play for the next two seasons.
Spring sports and swimming will have new districts following the UIL’s biannual realignment.
Of the sports the Tigers and Lady Tigers compete in, swimming and soccer will have the biggest changes. After years of being paired with 5A schools, swimming now competes in 4A after the UIL gave smaller schools their classification last year.
The Wharton swim program is a part of District 12 in Region III. The district opponents will be Bay City, El Campo, Freeport Brazosport, Sweeny, West Columbia, Palacios and Van Vleck. Region III consists of teams from the Lufkin, Houston and Beaumont areas.
Soccer will be moving to a new district. With the addition of Iowa Colony added to 4A, it has moved Wharton to District 22 and will house Bay City, El Campo, Port Lavaca Calhoun, Altair Rice, Columbus, and Palacios. Every team is in the same general area, except for Calhoun, which will be a nearly three-hour round trip once a year.
Spring sports consisting of golf, spring tennis, and track and field won’t see major changes. The biggest will be moving from Region III to Region IV. Wharton will compete in District 25 facing Bellville, El Campo, Navasota, Brookshire Royal, Sealy, and new addition Needville.
Like spring sports, softball and baseball will move to Region IV next season in District 25. The district will remain the same with Needville added.
