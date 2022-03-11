Brahmas walk off on a walk

The East Bernard Brahmas came from behind, scoring three runs in the bottom of the seventh to open district play with a 9-8 win over the Van Vleck Leopards on Wednesday night at home.
East Bernard overcame errors early and took advantage of errant pitches from Van Vleck late to walk off with a win.
“It wasn’t a pretty win, so to speak, but the kids kept fighting ... That’s something you like seeing early on in the year,” East Bernard coach Dusty Davis said.
Down three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, East Bernard put pressure on Van Vleck, with the first two base runners reaching on back-to-back walks.
Van Vleck caught a brief respite after making a pitching switch with East Bernard getting caught trying to steal third base.
The Brahmas loaded the bases with senior Eric Bradicich reaching base on a Van Vleck error. Brahma senior Luke Minks brought East Bernard closer bringing home a run after getting hit by a pitch. Brahma junior Cristian Ruiz followed with a deep fly ball to centerfield. While caught, it was far enough to tie the game.
With two outs Brahma junior Weston Swoboda loaded the bases again after getting hit by a pitch, the sixth free base in the inning from Van Vleck.
Eight-hole hitter sophomore Clayton Fajkus took the first three pitches he saw for balls. The Van Vleck pitcher fired back with two straight strikes to fill the count. The final pitch was easy to layoff, up far out of the zone, walking Fajkus and ending the game with a single hit recorded in the inning.
“(Van Vleck’s) pitching was struggling in the end, but we gave up to many freebies in the beginning, in walks and errors,” Davis said. “It’s usually a game of whoever can make the least amount of mistakes, and tonight that was us.”
Brahma junior Joesph Cooper led the team with three hits (one triple) and scored three runs (stole two bases). Minks drove in three runs.
