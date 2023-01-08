Texans win game, lose first pick in draft

The Houston Texans completed a 28-yard touchdown pass on fourth down and 20 with 50 seconds to go in the game, and then completed a two-point conversion to beat the Indianapolis Colts 32-31 Sunday afternoon in Indianapolis.
The victory gave the Texans a 3-13-1 record for the season, just ahead of the Chicago Bears at 3-14, giving the Bears the first pick in the 2023 draft in April. The Texans will have the second overall draft pick and 11 other picks in the draft, including another first round pick.
“We practiced hard this week to win. We fought right up to the end. In the end we needed to score some points. We wanted to finish up the right way, leave the season with a good taste in our mouth. I talk with (owner) Cal McNair every Monday. We talked last Monday, and we will talk tomorrow. Do I expect to be back, absolutely. Today we won. Each week we plan to win. We were not going to change that this week,” Texans head coach Lovie Smith said.
The Texans scored on their first series of the game when Brandin Cooks caught an 11-yard touchdown pass from Davis Mills. The Colts fumbled the ensuing kickoff and the Texans had the ball at the Colts 18 yard line. The Texans lost a yard on their three downs and Ka’imi Fairbairn kicked a 37-yard field goal to put the Texans up 10-0 with 9:40 to go in the first quarter. The Colts then drove 75 yards in 11 plays finishing with a Sam Ehlinger 1-yard touchdown pass to Michael Pittman Jr.
In the second quarter, defensive end Jonathan Greenard scored on a 39-yard pick six off Ehlinger to make the halftime score Houston 17, Indianapolis 7.
“We hadn’t scored a defensive touchdown in a while, and I was surprised that a defensive lineman scored it. But Jonathan is capable of a play like that,” Smith said.
With 6:40 to go in the third quarter, Colts running back Zack Moss scored on a 15-yard run to bring the Colts closer at 17-14. The Texans responded with Jordan Akins scoring on a 19-yard pass from Mills to go up 24-14 with 3:51 to go in the third quarter. But Rodney McLeod Jr. intercepted a Mills pass and returned it 27 yards and the score was 24-21 entering the fourth quarter.
The Colts took the lead with 10:30 to go in the game, when Mo Alie-Cox caught a 4-yard touchdown pass from Ehlinger. The Colts added a 54-yard field goal by Chase McLaughlin and led 31-24 with 3:32 to go in the game.
The Texans began their final drive at their own 17 yard line. They moved the ball to the Colts 28 yard line where they faced a fourth and 20 with 50 seconds to go in the game. With his protection breaking down, Mills launched a hail mary pass to the end zone where Akins came down with it.
Going for the win, the Texans attempted the two-point conversion and Mills again found Akins in the end zone and the Texans were up 32-31. The Colts were able to move the ball to their 46 yard line, but time ran out and the Texans celebrated their victory.
“We knew what we needed to do, go down and score a touchdown. It’s an unbelievable feeling. We converted several fourth-down plays. Guys were just making plays. Fortunately Jordan Akins stepped up big time. He made a big time catch for the touchdown and he stepped up and caught the conversion. Sometimes you get lucky,” Texans quarterback Davis Mills said.
For the game, Davis Mills completed 22 of 38 passes for 298 yards, and three touchdowns. He also had two interceptions and was sacked once for 10 yards.
“This game capped off what we were doing all season. Me personally, I just need to keep improving. Hopefully I showed enough to get the spot going into the offseason. I believe that I proved that I could go out and win games,” Mills said.
Brandin Cooks caught five passes for 105 yards and one touchdown, and Jordan Akins caught four passes for 70 yards and two touchdowns, plus the winning two-point conversion.
“Since he joined the team, Jordan Akins has really done some good things,” Smith said.
For the Colts, former University of Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger completed 23 of 35 passes for 209 yards and two touchdowns. He also had two interceptions and was sacked twice for seven yards. Zack Moss rushed 18 times for 114 yards and a touchdown. Deon Jackson caught six passes for 75 yards.
Q1: 11:17 HOU Brandin Cooks 11-yard touchdown pass from Davis Mills. Ka’imi Fairbairn extra point kick.
9:40 HOU Fairbairn 37-yard field goal.
3:56 IND Michael Pittman Jr. 1-yard touchdown pass from Sam Ehlinger. Chase McLaughlin extra point kick.
Q2: 10:30 HOU Jonathan Greenard 39-yard interception return for a touchdown. Fairbairn extra point kick.
Q3: 6:40 IND Zack Moss 15-yard touchdown run. McLaughlin extra point kick.
3:51 HOU Jordan Akins 19-yard touchdown pass from Mills. Fairbairn extra point kick.
0:52 IND Rodney McLeod Jr. 27-yard interception return for a touchdown. McLaughlin extra point kick.
Q4: 10:30 IND Mo Alie-Cox 4-yard touchdown pass from Ehlinger. McLaughlin extra point kick.
3:33 McLaughlin 54-yard field goal.
0:50 HOU Akins 28-yard touchdown pass from Mills. Mills pass to Akins for two-point conversion.
