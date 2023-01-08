Texans win game, lose first pick in draft

Houston Texans defenders tackle Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger during Sunday’s game at Lucas Oil Field. The Texans won 32-31.

 Photo by Max Siker

The Houston Texans completed a 28-yard touchdown pass on fourth down and 20 with 50 seconds to go in the game, and then completed a two-point conversion to beat the Indianapolis Colts 32-31 Sunday afternoon in Indianapolis.

The victory gave the Texans a 3-13-1 record for the season, just ahead of the Chicago Bears at 3-14, giving the Bears the first pick in the 2023 draft in April. The Texans will have the second overall draft pick and 11 other picks in the draft, including another first round pick.

