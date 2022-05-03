Wharton Tiger freshman Jaccoric Allen saw no resistance during his regional final 400-meter run, winning the championship by nearly two seconds Saturday at Challenger Columbia Stadium.
“It was pretty easy, but that wind was kicking my butt,” Allen said. “I tried to push through it and I finished strong.”
At the start of the race, Allen took off a little slow, he said. However, once he got in front, he kept increasing his lead throughout the rest of the 400.
While just getting to the high school, making it to state was something he dreamed about since seventh grade.
“It feels really good. Real exciting. My family is proud of me,” Allen said.
He wasn’t the only Wharton athlete to punch their ticket to state. Of the four events that Wharton made the finals in, two are going state, both in the 400-meter race.
Alongside Allen, senior Lady Tiger Kaylie Goad finished second in the girls 400-meter.
Goad pushed her head across the finish line, two-tenths of a second in front of third place, earning her first trip to state.
“It’s exciting. I’ve been working for this for four years,” Goad said. “I definitely had to push myself a lot and I’m not really used to that. It was really good competition.”
Depending on how the rest of the regional track meets shake out, Tiger junior Kameron Mitchell could earn a wildcard spot at state, coming in third place in the 800-meter run.
Wharton’s boys 4x400-meter relay also competed at regionals in the finals.
The state championship will take place at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin on May 12.
Results
Boys 400-meter dash
Regional Champion, Wharton Jaccoric Allen (49.026)
7) Wharton Kameron Mitchell
Girls 400-meter run
Regional Champion, Waco La Vega (58.379)
2) Wharton Kaylie Goad (59.044)
Boys 800-meter run
Regional Champion, Taylor (1:58.198)
3) Wharton Kameron Mitchell (2:02.087)
Boys 4x400-meter relay
Regional Champion, Waco La Vega (3:21.204)
6) Wharton (3:26.244)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.