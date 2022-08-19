Cliff Branch honored by WCJC for hall of fame induction

The Wharton County Junior College has been the start for several athletes who’ve played Major League Baseball, a Hall of Fame Wrestler, and now a football player, who just this month was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.
Former Pioneer standout Clifford Branch, on Aug. 6, was forever immortalized alongside the greatest football players to play the game.
Branch played two seasons for the Pioneers in 1968-1969 before leaving to the University of Colorado. After college, he was drafted by the Oakland Raiders, where he spent his entire career.
The speed burner was a pro bowl player in four of his 14 seasons, catching 501 passes for 8,685 yards to go with 67 touchdowns, and winning three Super Bowls.
“I always gave him 13-yards of cushion and even that wasn’t enough,” Kenny Easley, a Hall of Fame cornerback, said of Branch to Raiders.com in 2019.
He is considered by many to be the NFL’s first vertical deep threat.
“The guy was just a nightmare to cover,” Ronnie Lott, a Hall of Fame cornerback, told Raiders.com. “He said it verbally. You’re not going to cover me.”
Branch passed away in 2019 before he’d get to see himself honored by the NFL. His sister Elaine Anderson inducted Branch on his family’s behalf and thanked the college for being part of the journey.
“Thank you to Wharton Junior College and to the University of Colorado and to coach (Gene) Bahnsen for being present here today,” Anderson said.
Bahnsen was all smiles recalling memories of Branch when he got to the college.
“He was a heck of a guy, he could run real fast, real fast,” Bahnsen said.
When he first got to the school after turning heads in a tryout, Bahnsen said, he called him “board hands,” making the team as a punt returner. During his first season, Bahnsen would have players catch punts, only to hand it to Branch.
“He was just a super athlete. He ran a 10 flat 100-meter dash,” Bahnsen said. “You throw enough at him every day, he’s going to learn.”
The coaches and Branch would spend every day working together to help become a better receiver, Bahnsen said.
After a season in Wharton, the University of Houston nearly scooped Branch up, and if not for his mother, he wouldn’t have played a second year with the junior college.
“When his mother was out of town on vacation. She came back from vacation and he was in the dorm in Houston. She went and got him out of there, and brought him back to Wharton and told him she wanted him here where he belonged,” Bahnsen said.
Branch’s love for the college and Bahnsen grew through the years. When the college named the gym after Bahnsen, Branch made the trip from California, where he was living at the time, to be at the dedication.
When Bahnsen had the chance to return the favor to Branch, even though he wasn’t alive, he didn’t want to miss the opportunity to honor his memory.
“It was real special. I’m very proud of him. That was a hell of an experience,” Bahnsen said. “I think it’s great (for the college). We used to have a hell of a program. It was the most diverse junior college program in the United States.”
During Branch’s time in Wharton, he was an All-American in both track and football. Neither program exists any longer.
The only sports the college competes in is baseball, volleyball and rodeo.
