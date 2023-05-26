Wharton County hoops super team

Wharton County had some really good basketball players this past season on both the boys’ and girls sides. While the Wharton County newspapers don’t do an all-county team anymore, I wanted to take time in a column and share my thoughts on a girls’ and boys’ team that could compete against the best teams in the state.
A few years ago, El Campo foot played Calhoun on the road. For those that don’t know, the Sandcrabs use all the kids in the county to make their team and ever since it got me wondering what would Wharton County look like with all their teams combined into one super team.
The rules for this made-up super team, one athlete from each school must make the team, with eight players, five starters and three bench players, with one coach to lead them.
Wharton County Wildkats - my fictional boys’ basketball team name.
Post - Ethan Wendel (Louise, senior,) at nearly seven feet tall, he was a dominant player on both the offensive and defensive ends of the floor. Picking up two, three, four blocks in a game was pretty normal for Wendel. He was the defensive player of the year in his district.
Forward - Oliver Miles (El Campo, junior) if you haven’t seen him play, you should. Miles, like Wendel was a two-way player. On offense, he could pull up from three and drive the lane for dunks. When playing defense, he took the other team’s toughest players and used his length to create deflections. He was the district offensive MVP.
Forward - Kanden Lunford (Boling, sophomore) was a tough low post threat who pulled down big rebounds for Boling this past season. In most games the Bulldogs played, Lunford was the most athletic player on the court. He was first-team all-district.
Shooting guard - Jaxson Urbanek (Boling, senior) simply makes plays. I still remember him forcing double and triple overtime against Brazos with clutch shots, despite only having two points through the first four quarters. On this super-team, he isn’t going to lead the team in scoring, but I’d want him on the court in crunch time. He was an honorable mention all-district.
Point guard - La’Darian Lewis (El Campo, junior) like Urbanek, he makes big plays. When El Campo needed points, it was normally Lewis getting them, driving the lane, scoring, or getting fouled and going to the line. He was also the head of the Ricebirds press, forcing numerous turnovers and bad passes from the other team. He was first-team all-district.
Center - Jacoryan Dickerson (Wharton, sophomore) was a rebounding machine for the Runnin’ Tigers this past season. On this super-team, he’d come in to spell Wendel and just attack the offensive and defensive glass. He was a district co-newcomer of the year.
Guard - Madoxx Crist (East Bernard, junior) was the district defensive MVP, but every time I saw him play, I noticed his offense. Crist is skilled at driving the lane and getting to the rim, he can also pull up from three.
Guard - Andrew Huerta (Louise, senior) for the Hornets this past season, and was a heady goal scorer, picking up nearly 20 points a game in a tough district. He was a first-team all-district player.
Coaching this group of players would be El Campo’s Kevin Lewis, who won a district championship for the Ricebirds this past season.
Seeing this group of players all together on paper, it’s hard not to think this is not only a playoff team, but one that could go pretty deep.
The lobs from Lewis to Wendel and Miles is pretty easy to picture. With Wendel blocking shots, Miles and Lunford playing the passing lanes and Lewis and Urbanek pressing teams, it’s hard to think anyone is reaching 50 points on them. Even when the Wildkats went to the bench, you are still bringing in top talent. With so many talented guards, Lewis could play small ball with Miles or Lunford playing center and Crist, Lewis, Urbanek and Hureta as the guards around them, good luck stopping that.
If you made one school with all the teams in the county, it would compete in 6A, with a combined student population of 2,671, with roughly the same number of students as George Ranch in Richmond. Look for the theoretical girls’ team in a future edition of the paper.
Let’s make this a conversation, what did you think about my list? Would you have included other players? If so send me an email and make a case for that player and send me your own super team. If we get enough feedback, maybe we’ll do another column, and call it the “people’s” super team.
