Wharton County hoops super team

Boling Star

Boling senior Jaxson Urbanek wasn’t known for his 20-30 point games, but when you needed a play, he was often the person who made it. He’s pictured above, blowing by a Brazos player during their play-in game.

 J-S File Photo

Wharton County had some really good basketball players this past season on both the boys’ and girls sides. While the Wharton County newspapers don’t do an all-county team anymore, I wanted to take time in a column and share my thoughts on a girls’ and boys’ team that could compete against the best teams in the state.

A few years ago, El Campo foot played Calhoun on the road. For those that don’t know, the Sandcrabs use all the kids in the county to make their team and ever since it got me wondering what would Wharton County look like with all their teams combined into one super team.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.