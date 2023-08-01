Head Coach

Wharton High School Head Football Coach Alvin Dotson instructs his team during his first practice of the 2023 football season.

 Photo by Sam Scinta Jr.

After weights and meetings, the Wharton Tigers got on buses and headed over to Eddie Joseph Memorial Stadium finishing their first day on the football field Monday afternoon.

Donning helmets and the sun shining high in the sky, the Tigers spent two hours working on offensive and defensive drills. The practice finished with 10 minutes of special team focused drills.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.