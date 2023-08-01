After weights and meetings, the Wharton Tigers got on buses and headed over to Eddie Joseph Memorial Stadium finishing their first day on the football field Monday afternoon.
Donning helmets and the sun shining high in the sky, the Tigers spent two hours working on offensive and defensive drills. The practice finished with 10 minutes of special team focused drills.
Tiger freshmen, junior varsity and varsity players battled the heat while performing different drills with the heat reaching a high point of 101 degrees, which felt like 106 degrees Monday around 5:25 p.m. Every so often the horn rang out from the scoreboard, signaling an end to the period and moving the athletes to another part of the practice. Mixed into the two-hour practice were stops for water and rest.
The Tigers didn’t do conditioning, instead, Wharton head coach Alvin Dotson II opted to have the players run and hustle while they were on the field going to and from each station and to and from water breaks.
On Monday, the Tigers spent more minutes working on offense. They gave more time to the defense on Tuesday.
Despite water breaks, and student trainers handing out water throughout practice, a couple of Tigers did succumb to the heat, needing extra rest and water to recover from the heat. Toward the end of practice, a light wind breezed through the stadium, cooling off the hot turf and ending a successful first day of practice for the Tigers.
“Kids had a lot of energy in the beginning but when the sun starts wearing on them, the last couple of periods they started to lose focus, so we’ve got to work on that. But not a bad day, really,” Dotson said. “I’m not upset with the numbers (at practice).”
Dotson is still expecting a few more Tigers to join the team once their physicals are finished and they’re waiting on a few more varsity players who are still competing in summer track.
However, once the players hit the field, they will still have to complete the UIL’s mandated five-day accommodation period.
The Tigers will also be dealing with fewer days of the traditional “two-a-day” practices, with Wharton ISD returning back to school on Thursday, unlike the rest of their peers in the county.
“Thursday it will just be a normal school day. We’ll practice during the athletic period. We’ll lift weights in the morning and then we’ll come after school and finish up,” I wish we would have had at least a week (of lengthy practices),” Dotson said. “It’s going to set us back a little bit.”
Wharton’s first scrimmage of the year will come against Needville at home on Aug 11.
