Boling boys hoops team undefeated

The Boling Bulldogs (5-0) had to hold off a hot three-point shooting Falls City Beavers team to stay undefeated on the season, grabbing a win at the Cobra Jam at Industrial High School on Thursday afternoon.
Boling’s defense in the fourth quarter forced turnovers as they beat the Beavers 44-37.
“Our defense (was working). We just love our defense,” Boling senior guard Jaxson Urbanek said. “We just play hard no matter what. Our guys get on the floor no matter what and we just play harder than most teams.”
The Bulldogs didn’t use many subs as their five-man core played pretty much from start to finish against Falls City.
Boling sophomores, forward Kaden Lunford and guard Jerrick Garcia, came up big down the stretch for the Bulldogs, scoring all 11 of their fourth-quarter points.
The game was tight throughout and tied 35-35 midway in the fourth quarter.
Despite being a smaller-sized team, Boling rebounded well on both ends of the floor. After an offensive rebound on a missed layup attempt, Lunford hit a three, his only made long ball in the game, to make it 38-35.
Boling’s defense held Falls City on the following possession, forcing a miss. However, the Bulldogs turned the ball over at mid-court. Falls City raced up court and made it a one point game on a layup.
With 1:36 left in the game, Boling brought the ball up court, and Lunford in the post went in for a layup but was fouled. He made both of his free throws.
Falls City called a timeout, with six threes made in the game, they drew up a plan to get a shooter open behind the arc. Out of timeouts, the Bulldogs picked off a Falls City pass and Lunford again was fouled on a layup attempt, this time after a made free throw, Boling was up four points.
The Beavers quickly ran up the court and launched a three, Garcia rebounded and raced in for a layup but was fouled on his make. With seconds left, he made his free throw putting Boling up three scores and ending the game.
Lunford led all scorers with 17 points and was six of seven at the free-throw line.
“Everybody plays for each other,” Urbanek said. “When one person is down, another person is up making shots.”
