Boling boys hoops team undefeated

Bulldog freshman Isaiah Sanches makes a pass off to senior Jaxson Urbanek in their game against Falls City Thursday afternoon in Industrial.

 Photo by Joshua Reese

The Boling Bulldogs (5-0) had to hold off a hot three-point shooting Falls City Beavers team to stay undefeated on the season, grabbing a win at the Cobra Jam at Industrial High School on Thursday afternoon.

Boling’s defense in the fourth quarter forced turnovers as they beat the Beavers 44-37.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.