After being down 20 points at the half, the Houston Texans mounted a comeback against the visiting Los Angeles Chargers to pull within three points, only to fall 34-24 Sunday afternoon at NRG Stadium.
The loss dropped the Texans to 0-3-1.
The Texans opened the game with quarterback Davis Mills throwing an interception to Nasir Adderly on the third play from scrimmage. Three plays later, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert hit Gerald Everett with an 18-yard touchdown pass. Dustin Hopkins kicked the extra point to give the Chargers a 7-0 lead, and the Texans would be playing catch-up for the rest of the game.
The Chargers increased their lead to 21-0 in the second quarter as Austin Ekeler rushed for two touchdowns, the first from 10 yards out and the second from 20 yards out.
The Texans began to show some life as Dameon Pierce outraced the Charger defense for a 75-yard touchdown run just 12 seconds after the Chargers scored their third touchdown.
“Pierce ran well throughout the game, he is a serious threat,” Texans’ head coach Lovie Smith said. “He can make you miss in the open field. Not everyone can do that.”
The Chargers responded with a Hopkins 23-yard field goal to make the score 24-7 with 4:35 to go in the half. The Texans threatened to score just before the half, but Mills was sacked on a fourth down and one yard play. The Chargers took advantage of another series and Hopkins kicked a 37-yard field goal as time ran out in the half with the score 27-7.
The Texans crept closer as they drove 87 yards in eight plays as Mills hit Rex Burkhead with an eight-yard touchdown pass to make the score 27-14 with 1:12 to go in the third quarter.
As the fourth quarter started, Mills found Nico Collins for 58 yards to the Chargers’ 18 yard line. On the next play Mills threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Cooks. Ka’imi Fairbairn made the extra-point, and the score was now Chargers 27 Texans 21.
On the ensuing kickoff, the Chargers fumbled and Jalen Reeves-Maybin recovered for the Texans at the 16 yard line. However, the Texans had to settle for a field goal, and a three-point deficit at 27-24. Failure to score a touchdown while in the red zone, cost the Texans the lead.
The Chargers took over on their own 16-yard line with 8:30 to go in the game. They drove 84 yards in 6:02 and put the game out of reach when Herbert hit Ekeler with a 14-yard touchdown pass with 2:28 to go in the game. With the game on the line, the Texans’ defense could not make a stop.
Now trailing 34-24, the Texans gave up the ball on a Mills interception on fourth down and 16, and the Chargers ran out the clock.
“I thought we were in a good frame of mind to start fast and play our better ball that first half. Just tough when you are playing against a good football team and you don't, and you get in a hole like we did. I like the way the team fought back, gave us a chance to win at the end, but we didn't finish. You also need to finish the game, and we didn't finish the game the way we need to,” Smith said.
“Along the way some good things happened. Of course, Dameon Pierce ran well throughout, so he gave us a spark throughout. But, some of the other things that cause you to lose games, too many pre-snap penalties again,” Smith said. “Passing game-wise, I thought we had a few big plays, but the consistency wasn't there. On the defensive side, the first half, again, we didn't start well.
“Of course, that was definitely the case. We like to move it up. Big plays in the passing game really hurt us. But, saying all of that, we got ourselves in a position there late. It didn't help missing the field goal early, the fourth down at the end of the half, not converting on it. With all that being said, we had an opportunity late where we were down one score, and we needed to get a stop defensively, and the two big pass plays doomed us,” he said.
For the game Mills completed 26 of 35 passes for 246 yards and had two touchdowns, two interceptions and four sacks.
“We need to execute all the time. We can’t just turn it on and turn it off. We have to do it the whole game. I am confident I can make every play and every pass. We have got to find a way to win. All it will take is one win, and it will carry us through the season,” Mills said. “Our first four games were close. Good teams have to find a way to win late in the game, and we haven't done that yet. Just have to keep fighting for it.
“We still have a long season ahead of us. All it takes is one. I said it last week or the week before. All it takes is one. Just have to get that one win and start building some momentum, and it will carry on through the rest of the season,” he said.
Pierce rushed for 131 yards on 14 carries and had one touchdown. Nico Collins had three pass receptions for 82 yards.
For the Chargers, Herbert completed 27 of 39 passes for 340 yards and had two touchdowns and a sack. Ekeler carried 13 times for 60 yards and two touchdowns. Mike Williams caught seven passes for 120 yards.
Next week, the Texans play the Jaguars in Jacksonville on Sunday.
Scoring plays:
Q1: 12:00 LAC Gerald Everett 18-yard touchdown pass from Justin Herbert. Dustin Hopkins kick.
LAC 7, HOU 0
Q2: 12:57 LAC Austin Ekeler 10-yard touchdown run. Hopkins kick.
LAC 14, HOU 0
10:00 LAC Ekeler 20-yard touchdown run. Hopkins kick.
LAC 21, HOU 0
9:48 HOU Dameon Pierce 75-yard touchdown run. Ka’imi Fairbairn kick.
LAC 21, HOU 7
4:35 LAC Hopkins 23-yard field goal.
LAC 24, HOU 7
0:00 LAC Hopkins 37-yard field goal.
LAC 27, HOU 7
Q3: 1:12 HOU Rex Burkhead 8-yard touchdown pass from Mills. Fairbairn kick.
LAC 27, HOU 14
Q4: 10:02 HOU Brandon Cooks 18-yard touchdown pass from Mills. Fairbairn kick.
LAC 27, HOU 21
8:30 HOU Fairbairn 40-yard field goal.
LAC 27, HOU 24
2:28 LAC Ekeler 14-yard touchdown pass from Herbert. Hopkins kick.
LAC 34, HOU 24
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.