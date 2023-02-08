The Boling Lady Bulldogs came close to scoring 100 points for the second time this season, blowing out the Van Vleck Lady Leopards at home Friday night.

The Lady Bulldogs dominated from the first tip to grab the 97-47 win, locking them into the second seed in district play.

