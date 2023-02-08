The Boling Lady Bulldogs came close to scoring 100 points for the second time this season, blowing out the Van Vleck Lady Leopards at home Friday night.
The Lady Bulldogs dominated from the first tip to grab the 97-47 win, locking them into the second seed in district play.
Boling’s defense forced turnovers and picked up scores on fast breaks helping them jump out to a 27-8 first-quarter lead.
Van Vleck tried to get into the game with back-to-back 15-point quarters, but they couldn’t slow Boling at all.
Boling senior post Madison Malone scored a game-high 34 points. Lady Bulldog junior Savannah Savage chipped in 26 points, the duo outscoring Van Vleck themselves.
During Boling’s win, Savage joined the 1,000-point club. Savage scored two points in the first quarter. Needing 19 more points to reach the milestone, she scored 24 points in the final three quarters. The junior sharpshooter finished the night with five three-pointers.
Savage has been a mainstay of the Lady Bulldogs since earning the district’s Newcomer of the Year honor as a freshman.
Malone was named Miss Texas Basketball for her dominating performance against Brazos last Tuesday night at home.
The senior post finished the Brazos game with 30 points, 25 rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block. Earlier this season, Malone crossed 1,500 points for her career.
“We were super proud of Madison. This was the second time she was nominated and the first time that she won,” Lady Bulldog coach Jonathan Gibson said. “It’s a pretty big deal. It was awesome to see how much support from not only her teammates but also her community to vote for her.”
Malone has scored at least 30 points four times in her career.
The Boling Bulldogs dropped their game against Van Vleck 63-54 at home Friday.
The loss puts Boling in a dangerous position heading to the playoffs. The Bulldogs are now tied with East Bernard for the final playoff spot in district play, with three games left to play.
Both teams are one game behind Brazos which is currently in third place.
