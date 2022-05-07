León, Matijevic power Space Cowboys to win

Pedro León and JJ Matijevic delivered solo home runs in a 9-1 win for the Sugar Land Space Cowboys over the El Paso Chihuahuas on Friday night at Constellation Field.
León homered as part of a four-run fourth inning for the Space Cowboys. León’s shot left his bat at 104 mph and was his fourth home run of the year. He also leads the Space Cowboys with 15 RBIs. Alex McKenna provided a two-run double to cap the inning prior to Lewis Brinson scoring on a wild pitch.
Matijevic provided his opposite-field solo homer in the fifth, giving him a team-high five homers on the year.
The four-run fourth inning proved to be all the Space Cowboys needed behind strong efforts from Brett Conine and Shawn Dubin. Conine struck out a season-high seven batters and matched the Space Cowboys’ single-game high this season with six innings pitched, allowing just one run on four hits. Dubin struck out six batters in just 2 2/3 scoreless innings. Dubin, who’s rated as the Houston Astros’ No. 8 prospect, per MLBPipeline, has struck out 18 batters through 10 2/3 innings this season. He topped out at 97.9 mph on Friday night. The Space Cowboys struck out 14 El Paso batters, which is one off their season-high, and rank fourth in Minor League Baseball with 291 strikeouts as a staff.
The Space Cowboys scored four runs in the sixth, with all runs being scored on wild pitches.
Jonathan Bermudez will take the mound for the Space Cowboys at 6:05 p.m. on Saturday at Constellation Field, with 2,000 fans receiving a Jose Altuve Replica American League Championship ring upon entry. El Paso is scheduled to start Jesse Scholtens.
