Wharton County will be well represented Thursday at the UIL state track meet at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin
Wharton track will have a Tiger and a Lady Tiger at the state meet. The 400-meter dashes will feature Tiger freshman Jacorric Allen and Lady Tiger senior Kaylie Goad, making their first trip state.
Allen took first place in the region, winning the 400-meter run with a time under 50 seconds. Heading into the state meet, Allen has the third-best time. He’ll be one of three freshmen in the nine-athlete field.
In the girls’ 400-meter run, Goad was second in the region with a time under one minute. The seniors’ time has her in seventh, but less than one second separate three of the nine runners at state.
East Bernard
One Brahma and one Brahmarette will fight against the best across the state for their shot at gold.
Brahma junior long-distance runner Colby Kurtz will compete in the 3,200-meter run. Five of the nine state runners will be underclassmen. Kurtz won gold at the regional meet, breaking 10 minutes for the first time in his career. He is one of seven state runners with a time under 10 minutes.
Brahmarette senior Samantha Rabius will compete in the 300-meter hurdles. Rabius came in second at regionals with a time of 46.02, a personal record for her. The Brahmarette senior has the sixth fastest time heading into the state run.
East Bernard doesn’t have to dig to far back in its history to find a state champion. East Bernard last season had a state champion in the boys pole vault with now graduated Tyler Hunter winning with a jump of 15 feet and three inches.
Area
El Campo will compete in three field events and one running event. Louise will have one runner.
