Grateful to be out of the heat, vendors and bargain hunters were out at the Hungerford Summer Market on Saturday at Hungerford Hall.
Many familiar vendors from Wharton Farmers Market made a show in Hungerford and many of the visitors came from Richmond, El Campo, Wallis and Sealy, just to name a few.
The market had something for everyone including food and drink – even $2 beer. The hall kitchen served breakfast tacos and sandwiches in the morning and by lunchtime was serving chopped barbecue sandwiches, chicken salad, super-nachos and much more.
Vendors sold kolaches, strudel, cakes, pies, muffins and scones to visitors checking out antiques and collectibles, new and used clothing, books, candles and arts and crafts.
Did you visit? Share with us online or drop us an email and tell us about your finds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.