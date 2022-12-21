The run of 40-point wins came to a hard stop for the Boling Lady Bulldogs (13-2, 1-1) against the Hitchcock Lady Bulldogs at home last Friday night.
Boling tried to run with Hitchcock, but they couldn’t keep up, falling 62-44 resulting in their first district loss.
The green and white Bulldogs hung with Hitchcock early, but their athleticism and speed were too much to handle as they started to separate in the second half.
“Hitchcock is dang good,” Lady Bulldog coach Jonathan Gibson said. “No shame in our game (play). We played them close in the first half but struggled to get shots to fall and turned the ball over too much and you can’t do that against a good team.”
Trailing 20-14 to start the second quarter, Boling and Hitchcock traded stops. After three straight stops, Boling senior post Madison Malone made a cross-court pass to junior forward Savannah Savage for a layup to pull within four points.
Hitchcock got back on the scoreboard, scoring on a putback. Boling answered with a three from Kenna Gibson. Back down the court, the Lady Bulldogs fouled Hitchcock on a layup after making one attempt they led 23-19. Boling again answered with another deep shot from Gibson to make it a one-point game, the closest they’d get the rest of the game.
Hitchcock went on a 9-0 run to close out the quarter. Boling had good looks at the basketball but couldn’t get anything to fall. Out of the halftime break, Boling sophomore forward Haley Fojtik opened the third quarter with back-to-back scores on a short jumper from the elbow and a layup on a pass from Malone. Despite Boling’s offense getting going, the defense had a tough time stopping Hitchcock as they slowly started pulling away.
Boling will play in the Aggieland Invitational against some of the top teams in the state and they’ll play Silsbee next Tuesday in College Station.
The Lady Bulldogs next district game won’t come until the new year when they play the East Bernard Brahmarettes on the road on Jan. 3.
